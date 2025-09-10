Bitcoin Hyper Presale Surges Past $14.8M as Fastest Bitcoin Layer 2

Slow transaction speeds, frequent congestion – rock-solid reliability.

Bitcoin – the blockchain, not the crypto – has some limitations. Even though the cryptocurrency sits at $113.5K, up 2% over the past week, the underlying network struggles with scalability issues.

There is hope for the future with the Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 launch, providing a faster and cheaper way to make Bitcoin transactions.

The First and Fastest Bitcoin Layer 2

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) positions itself as the first real Bitcoin Layer 2, aiming to make $BTC fast and cheap for everyday use while preserving Bitcoin-grade security.

The network runs an SVM (Solana Virtual Machine) execution environment, providing extremely high throughput, but settles its batched state back to Bitcoin Layer 1 using zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs.

It’s a hybrid solution that provides Solana-like speed and Bitcoin finality, without sacrificing either.

Native Bitcoin provides unmatched neutrality and settlement guarantees, but it is intentionally limited in speed and programmability. Bitcoin Hyper seeks to enable modern dApps — such as payments, DEXs, staking, and meme-coin launches – while maintaining Bitcoin’s settlement assurances.

How Bitcoin Hyper Works

Bitcoin strength, Solana speed. That’s the potential, but how does Bitcoin Hyper actually work?

Canonical bridge and mint/burn – Users deposit $BTC to a monitored Layer 1 address. An SVM smart contract (the Bitcoin Relay Program) verifies Bitcoin block headers and proofs; once validated, an equivalent amount of $BTC is minted on the L2. For withdrawals, the reverse occurs: a proof routes through the canonical bridge, releasing the corresponding $BTC back to the L1 address.

– Users deposit $BTC to a monitored Layer 1 address. An SVM smart contract (the Bitcoin Relay Program) verifies Bitcoin block headers and proofs; once validated, an equivalent amount of $BTC is minted on the L2. For withdrawals, the reverse occurs: a proof routes through the canonical bridge, releasing the corresponding $BTC back to the L1 address. SVM execution layer – On-chain activity runs in an SVM-compatible runtime, allowing near-instant finality and low fees with support for complex DeFi operations.

– On-chain activity runs in an SVM-compatible runtime, allowing near-instant finality and low fees with support for complex DeFi operations. Rollup-style settlement with ZK proofs – Layer-2 transactions are batched, compressed, and proven (via ZK proofs) before periodic commitments are posted to Bitcoin L1. Bitcoin acts as the arbiter of the final state.

Because the runtime is 1:1 compatible with SVM, the new Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 can run anything capable of running on Solana. That includes:

Payments rails

DEXs

On-chain games

Meme tokens

$HYPER Token: Utility and Tokenomics

$HYPER functions as the native token for Bitcoin Hyper transactions, staking, and governance. Presale buyers of Ethereum plan to use a bridge to transfer assets between Solana, Ethereum, and BTC Hyper once it goes live.

The tokenomics presents a balanced approach to the project, focusing on long-term development and more immediate marketing:

Development – 30%

Treasury – 25%

Marketing – 20%

Rewards – 15%

Listing – 10%

Presale investors can also stake their tokens, with the dashboard already live on the project website.

$HYPER rewards will be earned at a rate of 199.77 $HYPER tokens per ETH block, distributed over two years after launch. The current APY is approximately 75%.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Presale Power

The combination of Bitcoin’s stability and SVM’s scalability is already attracting investor interest. The presale has raised over $14.8M so far, fueled in part by a series of major whale buys:

$161.3K

$100.6K

$74.9K

Learn how to buy Bitcoin Hyper and join one of the current hottest crypto presales. The presale is live on the official site; you can buy with crypto or card and can immediately stake your $HYPER tokens to begin earning.

Bitcoin’s 2025 Setup and the L2 Opening for Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin currently holds a tight range around $113K as markets price Fed rate-cut odds in September. The month’s spot Bitcoin ETF flows remain mixed, as the market remains relatively stagnant.

Investors seem content to look forward to the Fed’s rate cuts and any potential momentum in October. Can Bitcoin Hyper the timetable and break Bitcoin out of its holding pattern ahead of schedule?

The $HYPER token currently costs $0.012885. But with the crypto economy constantly growing, our price prediction shows $HYPER could reach 0.32 by the end of the year – a 2383% increase.

That’s enough to easily place Bitcoin Hyper on the short list of the best crypto presales of 2025, hands down.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Bottom Line

Bitcoin Hyper is an ambitious effort to combine Bitcoin finality with a Solana-like execution layer, utilizing rollup-style proofs and a canonical bridge to ensure Bitcoin remains the ultimate arbiter of state.

$BTC could benefit from a truly fast, programmable environment without compromising L1 stability.

That utility could send $HYPER through the roof.

As always, do your own research. This isn’t financial advice.