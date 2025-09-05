Bitcoin Hyper Presale Tops $14M as Investors Rally Behind Bitcoin’s Layer 2 Upgrade

Par : Brave Newcoin
2025/09/05 17:41
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.29691+1.38%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5097+1.65%
$14m Bitcoin Hyper presale surges as investors take notice

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is Bitcoin’s official Layer 2 upgrade, which promises to lift Bitcoin’s performance limitation, currently capped at 7 transactions per second (TPS). The goal is to allow for faster transactions with confirmation times of seconds instead of hours.

This would eliminate the fee-based priority system, which currently confirms larger transactions with higher fees faster, while smaller ones could take hours. It would also lower on-chain fees dramatically.

The recent surge in funds raised comes just as the presale nears its Q4, 2025, target completion.

What is Bitcoin’s Problem?

Bitcoin’s primary problem is its TPS limitation, ranking 27th on the list of blockchains with the highest TPS. This is abysmal considering that Solana is second on the list with up to 1,000 TPS, and Ethereum is 17th with 20 TPS.

Bitcoin’s ranking on the list of the fastest blockchains by TPS

But what is TPS and why is it important?

Picture a pizzeria with seven workers. These seven workers will deliver seven pizzas in 20-30 minutes. But order 30 pizzas, and it will take them two hours to complete the order.

The same principle applies to the Bitcoin network, which can only process up to seven transactions per second. Order too many pizzas and the network clogs up, increasing confirmation times dramatically and causing congestion and even finality failure.

The problem is the Bitcoin network only processes one block every 10 minutes. For this reason, transactions go into a queue, with the blockchain confirming them in order, based on their fees: the ones with the highest fees go through first.

Bitcoin Hyper isn’t the only upgrade that targeted this specific issue. The Lightning Network came first, but failed to achieve its goals.

One of the most obvious concerns is that the network’s nodes must always remain online.

This renders investors vulnerable to hacks and enables the Fraudulent Channel Close scam. This occurs when one party closes the node before the transaction is complete, forcing the network to ‘return’ their assets, even if they didn’t pass through the network to begin with.

But this is just one issue of many. As analyst Peyman Iravani noted, the Lightning Network has many problems, including channel synchronization difficulties, routing and path-finding failures, and Bitcoin network integration issues.

Then along came Bitcoin Hyper, which promises to give Bitcoin what it needs: faster and cheaper transactions for higher scalability and sky-high performance.

Can Bitcoin Hyper Make More Pizzas Faster?

Bitcoin Hyper relies on two primary tools to achieve what the Lightning Network couldn’t: the Canonical Bridge and the Solana Virtual Machine.

The Canonical Bridge links Bitcoin’s main network to the Hyper layer and uses the Bitcoin Relay Program to confirm transactions. Upon receiving the green light, the Bridge then mints the users’ tokens into the Hyper layer.

This takes away traffic from the main network and lowers confirmation times dramatically; we’re talking near instant finality.

How Hyper’s Canonical Bridge works

Because the Canonical Bridge is fully synchronized to the Bitcoin network, users can withdraw their Bitcoins to the Layer 1 at any time.

This system is also infinitely scalable, thanks to the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). SVM enables the ultra-fast execution of smart contracts, delivering high throughput and pushing Bitcoin’s scalability to new peaks.

The result? Bitcoin Hyper expands your family-owned local pizzeria with seven minimum-wage employees into a global franchise with pizza shops on every corner.

In short, Bitcoin’s massive performance boost would make the network more feasible for institutional and retail investors, pushing Bitcoin into new sectors like payment processing, dApps, and even gaming.

How is the $HYPER Presale Doing?

Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) presale is at $13,984,280 raised at the time of writing, and it’s seeing a massive surge in investors recently. This is partly because the presale is nearing its target completion date in Q4 of 2025, but it also reflects the current favorable crypto context.

After all, Bitcoin is pushing to $113K, Michael Saylor’s Strategy bought almost $900M-worth of $BTC between August and September, and Trump’s GENIUS Act is nearing its first October implementation milestone.

In this context, it makes sense that Bitcoin Hyper would see growing interest, accelerating the presale’s progress and promising a fiery post-launch performance.

Based on growing investor interest, the project’s perceived utility, and Hyper’s long-term roadmap, our price prediction for $HYPER is $0.2 by the end of the year.

2030 should see $HYPER at $1.2 or even higher, given mainstream adoption and successful implementation across the board. This translates to a five-year ROI of 9,230% from today’s price of $0.012865.

Obviously, the earlier you tune in, the better. So, read our guide on how to buy $HYPER and go to the presale page to get your pizzas while they’re hot.

Should You Buy $HYPER?

Whether to invest in $HYPER depends on your risk tolerance, vision, and confidence in the project’s reliability. The same applies to any project that may pique your interest.

That said, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is well on its way to becoming the hottest presale of 2025 and shows solid post-launch promise.

This isn’t financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) and manage risks wisely before investing.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

The post XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta Description: The US crypto market has always had room for bold projects, and 2025 is no exception. XRP and Dogecoin continue to dominate attention, yet the rise of new crypto token presale projects like Based Eggman $GGs is creating a wave of fresh opportunities. For many investors, token presales represent a chance to enter early and secure positions in cryptocurrency presales before mainstream adoption. This is why more holders of established assets such as XRP and DOGE are now exploring presale crypto tokens with unique ecosystems. With crypto coins on presale reshaping the investment landscape, $GGs is emerging alongside one of the top crypto presales driving conversations in the United States. XRP’s Long-Term Outlook XRP has long been recognized as a central figure in the digital payments industry. Looking at forecasts, analysts project XRP could surpass $2,000 in November 2040, with expectations peaking at $2,215 in December of the same year. This projection highlights a period of extended growth, suggesting a strong long-term foundation. The same outlook anticipates a minimum price of $1,825 and an average trading level near $1,969. These numbers illustrate stability and growth potential that XRP has historically been associated with. While its recent movement has been slower compared to newer presale crypto projects, XRP continues to maintain its reputation as a resilient asset in the broader crypto presales market. Dogecoin’s Return to the Spotlight Dogecoin, the meme coin that began as an internet joke, has re-established its influence in the market. Current Dogecoin predictions suggest a rise toward $2, reigniting excitement among its global community. The renewed optimism comes from both retail and institutional interest. DOGE has continued to hold cultural significance, fueled further by influential figures like Elon Musk. His comments and Tesla’s use of DOGE have added real-world utility, helping the coin remain…
NEAR
NEAR$2.436+1.33%
RealLink
REAL$0.06183+2.86%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.03%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:29
Partager
Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

The crypto market never sits still, and the latest shift has many traders rethinking their strategies. Solana has enjoyed plenty of hype, but momentum seems to be fading. While SOL still battles for attention, a new contender, Layer Brett, is stealing the spotlight. Currently in crypto presale at just $0.0053, this Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin [...] The post Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$206.82-0.17%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.64+1.96%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001593+9.25%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/05 19:15
Partager
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4203+0.62%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0186+2.25%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Bitcoin Battles $112,500 Resistance, ATH Range Ahead?