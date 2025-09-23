The post Bitcoin Hyper Promises to Fix Bitcoin and Make It Future-Proof for Modern Demands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin remains crypto’s heavyweight, commanding a $2.25T+ market cap and more institutional inflows than any other asset. Yet for all its dominance, it still struggles with the basics: slow block times, high fees, and no real way to run payments or DeFi at scale. That’s the gap Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) aims to fill. As the first true Bitcoin Layer 2, it uses Solana’s Virtual Machine (SVM) to unlock sub-second transactions and near-zero costs for Bitcoin. Investors are already paying attention: the presale has pulled in $17.7M, with $HYPER trading at $0.012965 and staking yields set at 66% APY. And whales are rushing to get in, with $30.5K bought on Sunday ($17.6K and $12.9K). If Bitcoin can finally scale, its dominance won’t just hold… it could expand into whole new sectors. The Problem: Bitcoin’s Scalability Roadblock Bitcoin was designed for security and decentralization, not speed. The trade-off shows in its performance: the network handles roughly 7 transactions per second (tps), with new blocks arriving only every ten minutes. That’s fine for long-term settlement, but it falls flat when stacked against modern demands. Live data from Chainspect shows the gap between Bitcoin and Solana clearly. Bitcoin is processing around 4.07 tps in real time, while Solana handles over 831 tps – a 99.5% difference. Even at current peak capacity, Bitcoin caps out near 13.2 tps, compared to Solana’s 4,709 tps. Source: Chainspect And try paying for a Starbucks coffee with $BTC and the transaction fee would outweigh the cost of the drink. During peak congestion (like the Runes protocol minting frenzy in April 2024) fees have even surged above $100, effectively locking out everyday transactions. This gulf has left Bitcoin typecast as ‘digital gold.’ It’s unmatched as a store of value, but clumsy as a medium of exchange. And attempts to patch… The post Bitcoin Hyper Promises to Fix Bitcoin and Make It Future-Proof for Modern Demands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin remains crypto’s heavyweight, commanding a $2.25T+ market cap and more institutional inflows than any other asset. Yet for all its dominance, it still struggles with the basics: slow block times, high fees, and no real way to run payments or DeFi at scale. That’s the gap Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) aims to fill. As the first true Bitcoin Layer 2, it uses Solana’s Virtual Machine (SVM) to unlock sub-second transactions and near-zero costs for Bitcoin. Investors are already paying attention: the presale has pulled in $17.7M, with $HYPER trading at $0.012965 and staking yields set at 66% APY. And whales are rushing to get in, with $30.5K bought on Sunday ($17.6K and $12.9K). If Bitcoin can finally scale, its dominance won’t just hold… it could expand into whole new sectors. The Problem: Bitcoin’s Scalability Roadblock Bitcoin was designed for security and decentralization, not speed. The trade-off shows in its performance: the network handles roughly 7 transactions per second (tps), with new blocks arriving only every ten minutes. That’s fine for long-term settlement, but it falls flat when stacked against modern demands. Live data from Chainspect shows the gap between Bitcoin and Solana clearly. Bitcoin is processing around 4.07 tps in real time, while Solana handles over 831 tps – a 99.5% difference. Even at current peak capacity, Bitcoin caps out near 13.2 tps, compared to Solana’s 4,709 tps. Source: Chainspect And try paying for a Starbucks coffee with $BTC and the transaction fee would outweigh the cost of the drink. During peak congestion (like the Runes protocol minting frenzy in April 2024) fees have even surged above $100, effectively locking out everyday transactions. This gulf has left Bitcoin typecast as ‘digital gold.’ It’s unmatched as a store of value, but clumsy as a medium of exchange. And attempts to patch…

Bitcoin Hyper Promises to Fix Bitcoin and Make It Future-Proof for Modern Demands

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:16
NEAR
NEAR$3,055+%5,09
Threshold
T$0,01565+%2,08
RealLink
REAL$0,06043+%0,78
Bitcoin
BTC$112.892,85+%0,17
SolanaVM
SVM$0,000911-%2,35
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,26797+%0,79
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13538+%11,37

Bitcoin remains crypto’s heavyweight, commanding a $2.25T+ market cap and more institutional inflows than any other asset.

Yet for all its dominance, it still struggles with the basics: slow block times, high fees, and no real way to run payments or DeFi at scale.

That’s the gap Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) aims to fill. As the first true Bitcoin Layer 2, it uses Solana’s Virtual Machine (SVM) to unlock sub-second transactions and near-zero costs for Bitcoin.

Investors are already paying attention: the presale has pulled in $17.7M, with $HYPER trading at $0.012965 and staking yields set at 66% APY. And whales are rushing to get in, with $30.5K bought on Sunday ($17.6K and $12.9K).

If Bitcoin can finally scale, its dominance won’t just hold… it could expand into whole new sectors.

The Problem: Bitcoin’s Scalability Roadblock

Bitcoin was designed for security and decentralization, not speed. The trade-off shows in its performance: the network handles roughly 7 transactions per second (tps), with new blocks arriving only every ten minutes.

That’s fine for long-term settlement, but it falls flat when stacked against modern demands.

Live data from Chainspect shows the gap between Bitcoin and Solana clearly. Bitcoin is processing around 4.07 tps in real time, while Solana handles over 831 tps – a 99.5% difference. Even at current peak capacity, Bitcoin caps out near 13.2 tps, compared to Solana’s 4,709 tps.

Source: Chainspect

And try paying for a Starbucks coffee with $BTC and the transaction fee would outweigh the cost of the drink.

During peak congestion (like the Runes protocol minting frenzy in April 2024) fees have even surged above $100, effectively locking out everyday transactions.

This gulf has left Bitcoin typecast as ‘digital gold.’ It’s unmatched as a store of value, but clumsy as a medium of exchange. And attempts to patch the issue with the Lightning Network haven’t delivered at scale.

Lightning requires liquidity channels and technical setup that most casual users simply won’t bother with, which explains why adoption lags far behind expectations.

The bottom line is clear: while Bitcoin dominates the market cap charts, its usability lags behind faster, cheaper blockchains.

Unless a real scalability solution emerges, Bitcoin risks being overtaken in everything but brand recognition.

The Solution: Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer 2 Approach

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) proposes a straightforward but powerful fix: move $BTC into a Layer 2 environment purpose-built for speed, then anchor it back to Bitcoin’s security.

The process starts when you bridge in Bitcoin. Smart contracts verify the deposit against Bitcoin’s base chain, and once confirmed, the equivalent amount of $BTC is minted on the Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2. From there, the experience changes completely.

On Hyper, transactions clear in under a second and cost next to nothing, thanks to the SVM integration.

Developers already familiar with Solana tooling can port their apps directly, while users can trade, stake, and build at speeds Bitcoin has never supported.

Every action on L2 is batched and secured with zero-knowledge proofs, which are then committed back to Bitcoin’s mainnet. When it’s time to withdraw, the bridge unlocks your $BTC on Layer 1 with full transparency.

That structure unlocks whole new categories of use. Everyday payments finally move at the pace of $SOL or $ETH Layer 2s.

DeFi protocols can settle loans and swaps on $BTC collateral directly. Even meme coins and gaming apps can now exist inside a Bitcoin-anchored ecosystem, something that has always been out of reach.

In effect, Bitcoin Hyper turns Bitcoin from a locked vault into a high-speed payments processor, without sacrificing security. And unlike sidechains or wrapped solutions, this isn’t a compromise.

Hyper operates as Bitcoin’s execution layer, tied directly to the hardest money in crypto while giving it the speed and interoperability of modern chains.

Why This Matters for Bitcoin’s Future

Bitcoin already wears the crown as crypto’s largest asset, currently hovering around 113K with a 2.25T market cap.

Source: CoinMarketCap

With Bitcoin ETFs pulling in billions and corporate treasuries like Strategy stacking sats as long-term reserves, $BTC’s dominance looks unshakable when measured purely by market cap and institutional adoption.

But zoom in on usability, and the picture shifts.

Ethereum ($ETH) powers most of DeFi, Solana ($SOL) leads in speed and culture, and even smaller chains like Avalanche ($AVAX) have carved out niches in NFTs and gaming.

Bitcoin Hyper could shift that balance in Bitcoin’s favor. By adding sub-second settlement and near-zero fees onto Bitcoin’s unmatched security, it gives developers a reason to build apps where the money already is.

Payments, lending protocols, and meme tokens could all run on Bitcoin’s rails instead of bleeding into other ecosystems.

If Bitcoin evolves into both the hardest money and a functional transaction layer, its lead could grow even wider.

The Financial Side: $HYPER Presale and Token Utility

Alongside the tech pitch, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has captured early investor interest. The presale has already raised over $17.7M, with $HYPER tokens currently priced at just $0.012965.

Buyers aren’t just speculating: the token itself powers the entire Layer 2. Every transaction, staking contract, and governance vote runs on $HYPER, so utility is front and center.

Holders can stake immediately, earning 66% APY, while also gaining access to airdrops, early token launches, and governance rights.

Discover how to buy Bitcoin Hyper in our step-by-step guide.

The scarcity angle adds fuel. With the presale price still low and momentum accelerating, early buyers position themselves for potentially significant gains if Hyper’s adoption narrative sticks.

Bitcoin Hyper is aiming to make Bitcoin not just the hardest money, but also the fastest. The presale offers a chance to get in before that vision goes live.

Join the Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale today.

Disclaimer: This content has been supplied by a third party contributor. Brave New Coin does not endorse or promote any products or services mentioned herein. Readers are encouraged to conduct independent research before making any financial decisions. The information provided is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/partner/bitcoin-hyper-promises-to-fix-bitcoin

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Partager
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0,01563+%2,02
RealLink
REAL$0,06044+%0,98
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014256-%4,25
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001221+%1,58
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01218+%1,83
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000579-%2,85
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

XRP faces $3.18 test after whale transfer – Is a rally to $3.60 next?

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025