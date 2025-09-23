The post Bitcoin in 401(k) Retirement Plans: House Republicans Press SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A group of House Republicans is pressing the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to swiftly carry out President Donald Trump’s recently signed executive order that could bring Bitcoin into 401(k) retirement plans. The order could expand access to Bitcoin in 401(k) retirement plans and other alternative assets, giving millions of Americans new portfolio choices. Lawmakers Press for Bitcoin in 401(k) Retirement Plans In a letter dated September 22, lawmakers, including House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill and Subcommittee on Capital Markets Chair Ann Wagner, expressed support for Executive Order 14330, signed on August 7. Sponsored Sponsored The order instructs regulators to revise rules so that participants in employer-sponsored retirement plans can diversify beyond conventional stocks and bonds. “We are hopeful that such actions will help the 90 million Americans that are currently restricted from investing in alternative assets to secure a dignified, comfortable retirement,” the Republican lawmakers said. The order sets a new policy that “every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include investments in alternative assets when the relevant plan fiduciary determines that such access provides an appropriate opportunity…to enhance the net risk-adjusted returns,” according to the White House directive. Alternative assets, as defined in the order, cover private equity, real estate, commodities, infrastructure, and digital assets such as Bitcoin. For the roughly 90 million Americans enrolled in 401(k) retirement plans, the change could create exposure to markets long reserved for institutions and wealthy investors. Lawmakers Push SEC to Act The lawmakers urged regulators to align with the Department of Labor (DOL) and revise guidance that currently limits such access. They also requested the SEC to review bipartisan House bills aimed at modernizing the definition of “accredited investor.” These proposals would allow individuals with relevant licenses, professional experience, or examinations to qualify for private investments, rather… The post Bitcoin in 401(k) Retirement Plans: House Republicans Press SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A group of House Republicans is pressing the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to swiftly carry out President Donald Trump’s recently signed executive order that could bring Bitcoin into 401(k) retirement plans. The order could expand access to Bitcoin in 401(k) retirement plans and other alternative assets, giving millions of Americans new portfolio choices. Lawmakers Press for Bitcoin in 401(k) Retirement Plans In a letter dated September 22, lawmakers, including House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill and Subcommittee on Capital Markets Chair Ann Wagner, expressed support for Executive Order 14330, signed on August 7. Sponsored Sponsored The order instructs regulators to revise rules so that participants in employer-sponsored retirement plans can diversify beyond conventional stocks and bonds. “We are hopeful that such actions will help the 90 million Americans that are currently restricted from investing in alternative assets to secure a dignified, comfortable retirement,” the Republican lawmakers said. The order sets a new policy that “every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include investments in alternative assets when the relevant plan fiduciary determines that such access provides an appropriate opportunity…to enhance the net risk-adjusted returns,” according to the White House directive. Alternative assets, as defined in the order, cover private equity, real estate, commodities, infrastructure, and digital assets such as Bitcoin. For the roughly 90 million Americans enrolled in 401(k) retirement plans, the change could create exposure to markets long reserved for institutions and wealthy investors. Lawmakers Push SEC to Act The lawmakers urged regulators to align with the Department of Labor (DOL) and revise guidance that currently limits such access. They also requested the SEC to review bipartisan House bills aimed at modernizing the definition of “accredited investor.” These proposals would allow individuals with relevant licenses, professional experience, or examinations to qualify for private investments, rather…

Bitcoin in 401(k) Retirement Plans: House Republicans Press SEC

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:08
Sidekick
K$0.178+7.22%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003377-5.51%
RealLink
REAL$0.06038+0.66%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.673+0.69%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171493-2.00%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.00924-4.71%

A group of House Republicans is pressing the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to swiftly carry out President Donald Trump’s recently signed executive order that could bring Bitcoin into 401(k) retirement plans.

The order could expand access to Bitcoin in 401(k) retirement plans and other alternative assets, giving millions of Americans new portfolio choices.

Lawmakers Press for Bitcoin in 401(k) Retirement Plans

In a letter dated September 22, lawmakers, including House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill and Subcommittee on Capital Markets Chair Ann Wagner, expressed support for Executive Order 14330, signed on August 7.

Sponsored

Sponsored

The order instructs regulators to revise rules so that participants in employer-sponsored retirement plans can diversify beyond conventional stocks and bonds.

The order sets a new policy that “every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include investments in alternative assets when the relevant plan fiduciary determines that such access provides an appropriate opportunity…to enhance the net risk-adjusted returns,” according to the White House directive.

Alternative assets, as defined in the order, cover private equity, real estate, commodities, infrastructure, and digital assets such as Bitcoin. For the roughly 90 million Americans enrolled in 401(k) retirement plans, the change could create exposure to markets long reserved for institutions and wealthy investors.

Lawmakers Push SEC to Act

The lawmakers urged regulators to align with the Department of Labor (DOL) and revise guidance that currently limits such access. They also requested the SEC to review bipartisan House bills aimed at modernizing the definition of “accredited investor.”

These proposals would allow individuals with relevant licenses, professional experience, or examinations to qualify for private investments, rather than restricting access based largely on wealth thresholds.

Analysts noted that the letter could accelerate SEC timelines, effectively forcing regulators to create a clear pathway for digital assets in retirement accounts. Others pointed out that high fees, liquidity mismatches, and extreme volatility could complicate fiduciary responsibilities under ERISA, especially when offering Bitcoin in 401(k) retirement plans.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Rep. Warren Davidson, a longtime advocate of digital assets, has argued that Bitcoin offers savers a hedge against inflation and monetary debasement, while providing an option to align retirement portfolios with a scarce, non-sovereign asset. Some commentators observed the move could even eclipse spot Bitcoin ETFs in long-term flows, given that target-date funds automatically allocate retirement contributions.

Why Congress Supports Bitcoin in 401(k) Plans

Supporters of the executive order say the shift could democratize retirement investing by giving ordinary Americans access to strategies already available to public pension funds and university endowments. Trump’s order cites the need to reduce “regulatory burdens and litigation risk” that have discouraged plan fiduciaries from considering such allocations.

The White House has argued that allowing fiduciaries to weigh alternative assets could increase diversification and improve long-term returns. Administration officials also pointed to a 2020 Department of Labor information letter that had opened the door for limited private equity investments in defined contribution plans.

A separate review emphasized that Trump’s latest move effectively reverses the DOL’s 2021 supplemental guidance, which had urged caution over costs, valuations, and litigation risk.

Adding a broader perspective, a Deutsche Bank research paper concluded that Bitcoin and gold could coexist on central bank balance sheets by 2030, with volatility decreasing as institutional adoption increases.

Sponsored

Sponsored

The report compared Bitcoin’s trajectory to gold’s history, noting that both assets evolved from speculative to trusted stores of value.

Gold vs Bitcoin ETFs. Source: Deutsche Bank Research.

VanEck’s head of digital assets, Matthew Sigel, projected that Bitcoin could reach $2.9 million by 2050 if it settles a meaningful share of global trade, supported by second-layer solutions that enable scalability.

On social media, Sigel stated that Bitcoin does not need to replace the US dollar to become a reserve asset, drawing parallels with gold’s transformation from a volatile commodity to a core reserve holding.

USD vs Gold Share of Central Bank Reserves. Source: Deutsche Bank Research,

Top 3 Risks of Adding Bitcoin to 401(k) Retirement Accounts

Skeptics caution that including volatile or opaque asset classes in retirement accounts could expose savers to higher costs and risks. Digital assets like Bitcoin, while gaining mainstream attention, remain prone to extreme price swings and uncertain regulation.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Reports also warned that fiduciaries could face legal challenges if investments underperform. The Department of Labor’s 2021 guidance, which discouraged private equity allocations in 401(k) plans, reflected concerns over high fees and complexity. Consumer protection advocates argue those risks remain, regardless of the new policy direction.

Industry experts note that expanding access will require regulators to strike a balance: providing flexibility for fiduciaries while ensuring robust safeguards against unsuitable products. “Democratizing access” may broaden choice, but it could also test the boundaries of fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA).

Outlook

The executive order gives the DOL and SEC 180 days to review and update regulations. SEC Chair Atkins is scheduled to appear on Fox Business this week, where he is expected to address the potential impact on retirement savers.

If implemented, the policy would mark a significant shift in US retirement planning. For now, the debate signifies a broader tension between expanding investment choice and maintaining protections for everyday workers.

Whether Bitcoin in 401(k) retirement plans becomes a reality will depend on regulators — a decision that could redefine both U.S. retirement policy and Bitcoin’s role in the global financial system.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/house-republicans-sec-trump-401k-crypto/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Partager
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01563+2.02%
RealLink
REAL$0.06044+0.98%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014256-4.25%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001221+1.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01218+1.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000579-2.85%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

XRP faces $3.18 test after whale transfer – Is a rally to $3.60 next?

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025