Bitcoin Investment Drives Robin Energy Stock Up 100% as Company Allocates $5M in BTC

Energy transportation company Robin Energy strategically allocated $5 million to Bitcoin for treasury diversification purposes.

Stock price jumped from $1.90 to an intraday peak of $4.20 before settling at $2.30, reflecting high market volatility.

The firm becomes the 110th public company to hold Bitcoin reserves as part of its long-term financial strategy.

on September 10, confirming a strategic pivot in treasury management for the international energy transportation company.

The firm executed this allocation through Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., following the board’s approval and its August 5 announcement. The move is designed to optimize Robin Energy’s operational efficiency and align its treasury policy with changing market conditions in digital assets.







CEO Petros Panagiotidis emphasized that Bitcoin’s scarcity and digital nature fit the company’s long-term perspective for growth and shareholder value. The company stated that it will continue to monitor market trends and may adjust its allocation going forward. Robin Energy’s ongoing strategy reflects an effort to secure financial resilience in the face of changing global energy and financial markets, according to its press release.

Robin Energy owns and operates a Handysize tanker and an LPG carrier, serving petrochemical gases and petroleum products worldwide. While shipping remains a core business, the Bitcoin allocation is part of a broader diversification of reserves.

Robin Energy Stock Price Surges 100% Following Announcement

The announcement sparked a dramatic response in the market. Robin Energy shares surged nearly 100% on September 10, 2025, hitting an intraday high above $4.20 before retreating, according to Yahoo! Finance. For context, the stock had traded in a tight range around $1.87 throughout August. Pre-market action saw prices leap over 130%, opening at $4.41 compared to $1.90 at the previous close.

Trading volume soared, with Robin Energy’s move drawing both retail and institutional attention. The spike in price and volume reflects the market’s appetite for companies engaging with digital assets, and buyers reacted swiftly to the confirmed Bitcoin allocation. When the U.S. market closed, its shares had increased by only 20% day-over-day, closing at $2.30 per share, with a 50% drop in price from the peak price of the day.

Robin Energy’s Bitcoin allocation leverages Anchorage Digital‘s regulated platform, indicating a preference for secure and compliant custody options. The company maintains flexibility in its policy, noting that future allocations will depend on market developments, treasury requirements, and the board’s discretion.

This step positions Robin Energy among a growing group of public companies actively managing cryptocurrency holdings as part of their treasury and risk strategies, following the lead of Strategy. Currently, there are numerous companies with Bitcoin treasuries, and Robin Energy is the 110th, with its current allocation.

