‘Bitcoin is and must remain censorship resistant’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 08:03
Moonveil
MORE$0.10082+1.26%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5663--%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001848+14.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015972-12.01%
NODE
NODE$0.0818-1.48%

“Dear Bitcoin Core, Bitcoin is and must remain censorship resistant.” That’s the promise, the battle, and the line in the sand drawn this week as Leonidas, the host of The Ordinal Show, weighs in on the raging Spam Wars, warning Bitcoin Core:

Bitcoin Core: transaction censorship is a ‘dangerous precedent’

Leonidas argues that the Bitcoin network was designed to be neutral, permissionless, and open to anyone willing to pay competitive fees. To censor JPEGs, memecoins, or any on-chain experiment under the guise of ‘spam’ is to undermine what sets Bitcoin apart: resistance to censorship at the base layer. He warns:

For anyone following the 2025 Spam Wars, the Core versus Knots debate is everywhere, and node operators have begun voting with their feet, flocking to Knots for its aggressive anti-spam features.

Knots’ share has ballooned from 69 nodes at the start of 2024 to over 4,200 in September 2025, now representing over 18% of the reachable network, a dramatic show of protest against Core’s upcoming v30 release.

At stake is more than OP_RETURN data limits here. It’s a battle over Bitcoin’s soul: Should the protocol remain a strictly monetary settlement layer, or can it evolve to support innovative on-chain uses, as long as transaction fees are paid?

The Ordinals and Runes perspective

The Ordinals and Runes ecosystem, according to Leonidas, has driven over half a billion in fees, supporting miners and security, while “using Bitcoin as money every day” outside of legacy narratives. They’re fed up pf being “gaslit” by Knots proponents.

Miners aren’t sitting out, either, he says. Many mining pools commanding over half of Bitcoin’s hash rate have privately expressed willingness to accept any consensus-valid transaction so long as security and implementation are sound. That’s not neutrality in name only; it’s how protocol resilience is achieved on the ground.

‘Standing with the Degens’: the Shinobi angle

Few comments captured the mood quite like Bitcoin Core’s Shinobi’s:

It’s raw, it’s frustrated, and it echoes a broader sentiment among those who think differently from Knots: resistance to any transaction censorship is non-negotiable, whether the threat is JPEGs, memecoins, or nation-state monetary disputes.

Tensions continue to boil over on X and Nostr, with miners, node operators, and developers locked in heated debates about nearly every technical detail from OP_RETURN caps to what constitutes “spam.”

Knots’ meteoric node share growth has made fragmentation and chain splits more than theoretical. As Bitcoin Core developer Peter Tood commented:

If adoption continues, Knots could reach 23% of the network by October, rerpreseting a tipping point for consensus. The message from Leonidas and many other degens this week is clear:

“We will not sit idly by while transaction censorship is normalized on Bitcoin. We will defend the principles that have always set Bitcoin apart, such as open access, censorship resistance, and neutrality at the base layer”.

To the gatekeepers at Bitcoin Core: Bitcoin is and must remain censorship resistant. Anything less would betray the very thing the world’s first digital currency was built to oppose.

Posted In: Bitcoin, Culture

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/open-letter-to-bitcoin-core-bitcoin-is-and-must-remain-censorship-resistant/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01275+1.03%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1249+2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0976-1.90%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Partager
Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to Onchain Lens , qianbaidu.eth injected $2.05 million in USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase HYPE . The platform currently holds 213,636 HYPE tokens , with a total purchase amount of $10 million and an average price of $46.85. Separately, address 0x746 deposited $2 million in USDC and purchased 42,449 HYPE tokens at a price of $47.35 each .
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.5+1.71%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,289.32-0.06%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 08:08
Partager
Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

PANews reported on September 8th that Circle's official blog post announced that native USDC and CCTP V2 will be deployed on the Hyperliquid blockchain, supporting deposits and withdrawals of USDC across HyperCore and HyperEVM applications. Users will be able to access institutional-grade deposits and withdrawals through Circle Mint, while developers will be able to leverage CCTP V2 to enable secure cross-chain transfers of USDC between Hyperliquid and other supported blockchains. USDC will serve as the core stablecoin for financial applications and transactions within the Hyperliquid ecosystem.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23036+7.16%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4276+1.42%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 08:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

Kinto Announces Closure and Initiates Orderly Liquidation

Navigating Their Impact On Crypto This Week