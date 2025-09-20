Bitcoin Is ‘Digital Capital’ That Outpaces Traditional Assets—Michael Saylor

Strategy’s long-running bet on Bitcoin remains at the heart of the debate over the asset’s place in finance. Based on reports, the firm now holds more than 638,500 BTC, a stake that Saylor has said is worth “tens of billions” of dollars. Related Reading: FalconX Moves 413K Solana Worth $98M – Impact On SOL Price That stockpile has shaped both the company’s identity and Michael Saylor’s public message since Strategy began buying Bitcoin in 2020. Saylor Predicts Long Run Outperformance According to Saylor’s recent interview on Coin Stories, Bitcoin will outperform the S&P 500 “forever.” He went further, saying the S&P 500 would lose nearly 29% each year when measured against Bitcoin for the next 21 years. Those are among the most aggressive public forecasts he has voiced. He also pointed to Bitcoin’s returns over the past 10 years as proof that the gap already exists. My discussion with @NatBrunell on the digital transformation and reinvigoration of capital markets through digital credit instruments — $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRC — built on $BTC digital capital.pic.twitter.com/t8AcsgdiKF — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 19, 2025 Saylor Frames Bitcoin As Digital Capital And New Collateral Based on reports, Saylor described Bitcoin as a form of “digital capital” that could be used to back loans and other credit instruments. He argued that a fixed supply and decentralized network give Bitcoin a more predictable long-term path than fiat money. Policy action is part of his effort. Meetings with other crypto executives, including talks about a strategic Bitcoin reserve bill, were mentioned as steps toward making the asset more widely accepted in finance and policy circles. Claims About Fiat And Collateral Face Real Tests Saylor contrasted Bitcoin with the US dollar and with conventional collateral, saying currencies suffer from long-term depreciation tied to inflation and central bank policy. But critics point to Bitcoin’s price swings and regulatory uncertainty as real obstacles to using it as stable collateral. Some risk would be built into any credit product that leans heavily on a volatile asset. These concerns have been raised by market participants and remain part of the public record. Related Reading: From $2 Trillion To $400T? CEO Sees Bitcoin Exploding 200x – Here’s More Strategy’s Corporate Path And Index Eligibility Saylor explained why Strategy is not yet in the S&P 500. He said the company needed changes in fair value accounting and sustained profitability before it could be considered. Reports show the company only began its major Bitcoin purchases in 2020 and has since anchored much of its corporate strategy to the coin. That strategy continues to shape investor views of the company’s earnings and balance sheet. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingViewStrategy’s long-running bet on Bitcoin remains at the heart of the debate over the asset’s place in finance. Based on reports, the firm now holds more than 638,500 BTC, a stake that Saylor has said is worth “tens of billions” of dollars. Related Reading: FalconX Moves 413K Solana Worth $98M – Impact On SOL Price That stockpile has shaped both the company’s identity and Michael Saylor’s public message since Strategy began buying Bitcoin in 2020. Saylor Predicts Long Run Outperformance According to Saylor’s recent interview on Coin Stories, Bitcoin will outperform the S&P 500 “forever.” He went further, saying the S&P 500 would lose nearly 29% each year when measured against Bitcoin for the next 21 years. Those are among the most aggressive public forecasts he has voiced. He also pointed to Bitcoin’s returns over the past 10 years as proof that the gap already exists. My discussion with @NatBrunell on the digital transformation and reinvigoration of capital markets through digital credit instruments — $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRC — built on $BTC digital capital.pic.twitter.com/t8AcsgdiKF — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 19, 2025 Saylor Frames Bitcoin As Digital Capital And New Collateral Based on reports, Saylor described Bitcoin as a form of “digital capital” that could be used to back loans and other credit instruments. He argued that a fixed supply and decentralized network give Bitcoin a more predictable long-term path than fiat money. Policy action is part of his effort. Meetings with other crypto executives, including talks about a strategic Bitcoin reserve bill, were mentioned as steps toward making the asset more widely accepted in finance and policy circles. Claims About Fiat And Collateral Face Real Tests Saylor contrasted Bitcoin with the US dollar and with conventional collateral, saying currencies suffer from long-term depreciation tied to inflation and central bank policy. But critics point to Bitcoin’s price swings and regulatory uncertainty as real obstacles to using it as stable collateral. Some risk would be built into any credit product that leans heavily on a volatile asset. These concerns have been raised by market participants and remain part of the public record. Related Reading: From $2 Trillion To $400T? CEO Sees Bitcoin Exploding 200x – Here’s More Strategy’s Corporate Path And Index Eligibility Saylor explained why Strategy is not yet in the S&P 500. He said the company needed changes in fair value accounting and sustained profitability before it could be considered. Reports show the company only began its major Bitcoin purchases in 2020 and has since anchored much of its corporate strategy to the coin. That strategy continues to shape investor views of the company’s earnings and balance sheet. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Bitcoin Is ‘Digital Capital’ That Outpaces Traditional Assets—Michael Saylor

Par : NewsBTC
2025/09/20 23:00
Stride
STRD$0,0597-1,15%
STRK
STRK$0,1319-0,07%
Solana
SOL$240,33+1,06%
RealLink
REAL$0,0635-0,15%
Bitcoin
BTC$115 984,25+0,12%

Strategy’s long-running bet on Bitcoin remains at the heart of the debate over the asset’s place in finance. Based on reports, the firm now holds more than 638,500 BTC, a stake that Saylor has said is worth “tens of billions” of dollars.

That stockpile has shaped both the company’s identity and Michael Saylor’s public message since Strategy began buying Bitcoin in 2020.

Saylor Predicts Long Run Outperformance

According to Saylor’s recent interview on Coin Stories, Bitcoin will outperform the S&P 500 “forever.” He went further, saying the S&P 500 would lose nearly 29% each year when measured against Bitcoin for the next 21 years.

Those are among the most aggressive public forecasts he has voiced. He also pointed to Bitcoin’s returns over the past 10 years as proof that the gap already exists.

Saylor Frames Bitcoin As Digital Capital And New Collateral

Based on reports, Saylor described Bitcoin as a form of “digital capital” that could be used to back loans and other credit instruments. He argued that a fixed supply and decentralized network give Bitcoin a more predictable long-term path than fiat money.

Policy action is part of his effort. Meetings with other crypto executives, including talks about a strategic Bitcoin reserve bill, were mentioned as steps toward making the asset more widely accepted in finance and policy circles.

Claims About Fiat And Collateral Face Real Tests

Saylor contrasted Bitcoin with the US dollar and with conventional collateral, saying currencies suffer from long-term depreciation tied to inflation and central bank policy.

But critics point to Bitcoin’s price swings and regulatory uncertainty as real obstacles to using it as stable collateral. Some risk would be built into any credit product that leans heavily on a volatile asset. These concerns have been raised by market participants and remain part of the public record.

Strategy’s Corporate Path And Index Eligibility

Saylor explained why Strategy is not yet in the S&P 500. He said the company needed changes in fair value accounting and sustained profitability before it could be considered.

Reports show the company only began its major Bitcoin purchases in 2020 and has since anchored much of its corporate strategy to the coin. That strategy continues to shape investor views of the company’s earnings and balance sheet.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2,62345+9,92%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014007-1,47%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08744+1,57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Partager
Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0,008277-10,81%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0,5321+1,00%
Pi Network
PI$0,35602+0,73%
VeChain
VET$0,02502-0,47%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee