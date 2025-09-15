“Bitcoin Is Topping Out” Before Fed Rate Cut Warns Peter Schiff

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 12:28
Union
U$0.017874+34.89%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,403.88+0.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1299-2.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018059-2.91%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4478-1.86%

Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff said that the largest crypto is showing signs of topping out ahead of the much-awaited Fed rate cut this week during the September 17 FOMC meeting. BTC and the broader crypto market are showing signs of nervousness while facing selling pressure over the weekend. Despite gaining 4% on the weekly chart, BTC price is facing strong resistance at $116,000.

Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin Performance Before Fed Rate Cut

Fed chair Jerome Powell is likely to make a major monetary policy pivot at the September 17 FOMC meeting,  as analysts expect a minimum of 25 bps interest rate cut. However, Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff believes that this could be a major policy misstep. Schiff believes that proceeding with rate cuts during rising inflation will only worsen economic risks.

The economist further stressed that while traditional safe-haven assets like Gold and Silver are showing strength, in this economic uncertainty, Bitcoin is showing signs of topping out. He also argued that even equity markets, like the NASDAQ and S&P 500, have touched their all-time highs.

On the other hand, BTC price has faced selling pressure and struggled to break past its all-time highs. ” Given that Bitcoin is still 15% below its 2021 peak, priced in gold should be a concern,” noted Schiff.

Peter Schiff added that Bitcoin has failed to capitalize on the optimism surrounding the Fed rate cut. He also mentioned that while investors are buying into both risk assets and safe havens, they are selling Bitcoin. Following last week’s crypto market rally, investors are now waiting on the sidelines for the next directional move.

Expert Calls It Typical Crypto Market Behaviour

Crypto market expert Ted Pillows believes that U.S. interest rate cuts are typically bearish for risk assets in the short term, as they often signal underlying economic turmoil. Citing historical data, Pillows noted that three months after the first Fed rate cut, major U.S. stock indices have shown muted or negative performance.

Source: Ted Pillows

However, he added that the outlook for crypto markets may differ. Pillows emphasized that digital assets tend to bottom before U.S. equities. The analyst believes that a similar trend could play out this time as well. So far in September, altcoins have shown greater strength than Bitcoin, with the altcoin season index moving higher.

Goldman Sachs expects the Federal Reserve to deliver three consecutive 25 basis point cuts in September, October, and December. The bank projects two additional cuts in 2026, lowering the federal funds rate to a target range of 3%–3.25%.

Bhushan Akolkar

Bhushan is a seasoned crypto writer with over eight years of experience spanning more than 10,000 contributions across multiple platforms like CoinGape, CoinSpeaker, Bitcoinist, Crypto News Flash, and others. Being a Fintech enthusiast, he loves reporting across Crypto, Blockchain, DeFi, Global Macros with a keen understanding in financial markets.   He is committed to continuous learning and stays motivated by sharing the knowledge he acquires. In his free time, Bhushan enjoys reading thriller fiction novels and occasionally explores his culinary skills.

Bhushan has a bachelors degree in electronics engineering, however, his interest in finance and economics drives him to crypto and blockchain.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/bitcoin-is-topping-out-before-fed-rate-cut-warns-peter-schiff/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$933.51-0.64%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.155+5.65%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002644-3.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Partager
Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 Network Breach Leads to Multi-Million Dollar Theft

Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 Network Breach Leads to Multi-Million Dollar Theft

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has been rocked by a major security breach that resulted in the loss of over $2 million worth of digital assets, including Ethereum (ETH) and SHIB tokens. The attack, which was revealed on Saturday, has raised fresh concerns over vulnerabilities in blockchain governance and the growing risks posed by flash loan […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001376-1.85%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000606-0.49%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5506-2.21%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 11:36
Partager
Latam Insights: Salvadoran Bitcoin Purchases Scrutinized, Meliuz Leverages Options

Latam Insights: Salvadoran Bitcoin Purchases Scrutinized, Meliuz Leverages Options

The post Latam Insights: Salvadoran Bitcoin Purchases Scrutinized, Meliuz Leverages Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to Latam Insights, a compilation of the most relevant crypto news from Latin America over the past week. In this week’s edition: a blockchain sleuth finds evidence of El Salvador’s bitcoin “reshuffling,” Meliuz begins leveraging an options‑based strategy to acquire more bitcoin, and Uruguay readies a study on digital‑currency implementation. Blockchain Sleuth Points out […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/latam-insights-salvadoran-bitcoin-purchases-scrutinized-meliuz-leverages-options/
Moonveil
MORE$0.09408-3.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018047-2.90%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004556+0.17%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 12:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 Network Breach Leads to Multi-Million Dollar Theft

Latam Insights: Salvadoran Bitcoin Purchases Scrutinized, Meliuz Leverages Options

‘The Pitt’ Upsets ‘Severance’ For Best Drama

Shiba Inu's Layer-2 Network Breached, Over $1 Million Each in Ethereum, SHIB Stolen: How It Was Done