Bitcoin Jumps Past $114K As Markets Eye Fed Easing After PPI Report

Par : NewsBTC
2025/09/11 18:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.706+0.70%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195523-3.01%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,963.81+0.71%
Movement
MOVE$0.1267-2.08%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.205+0.92%

Bitcoin climbed past $114,000 this week, pushing markets higher after a surprisingly weak reading on producer prices. According to reports, the move followed a pullback in US PPI that many traders read as a sign the Federal Reserve may be able to start cutting rates.

The jump was quick and loud on price charts. It caught the attention of both retail traders and bigger money.

Cooling Inflation Spurs Rate Cut Bets

According to published data, US Producer Price Index (PPI) fell to about 2.6% year-on-year, while core PPI — which strips out food and energy — came in near 2.8%.

On a monthly basis, PPI showed a drop, one of the first such moves since March 2024. Based on reports, those weaker numbers fed hopes that the Fed could ease policy sooner rather than later, and markets reacted accordingly.

Bitcoin’s Rally And Broader Crypto Moves

Bitcoin hit roughly $113,850 on some exchanges before trading above $114,000, and Ethereum climbed past $4,400 as part of the same upswing.

Reports have disclosed that institutional flows and stablecoin liquidity helped lift prices, and that investor positioning shifted toward risk assets after the data.

Traders were watching support around $112,500-$113,000 and resistance near $115,000-$115,500 as the session progressed. Momentum was strong, but some caution remained.

Bitcoin’s Technical Levels And Flows

Market technicians pointed to clear levels. If support near $112,500 breaks, it could open the way to a short pullback. If $115,500 is cleared, buyers may push for higher ranges.

At the same time, some on-chain indicators showed rising transfers into exchanges, a sign that profit taking could be ahead. Reports have disclosed that both demand and supply signals will be watched closely by desks and algorithmic funds.

While PPI cooled, other data could change the picture. Consumer inflation and jobs figures are still to be watched, and those reports can keep the Fed on guard.

Rate cuts are now being priced in by some traders, perhaps as soon as September, but that outcome is not guaranteed. If consumer prices re-accelerate or job strength stays high, easing could be delayed and markets may retrace gains.

What Investors Should Watch Next

According to market commentators, the key near-term items are the upcoming CPI release, monthly jobs data, and Fed commentary. Also important are flows into spot products and the dollar’s direction — a firmer dollar would likely pressure risky assets.

Traders will also keep an eye on how quickly liquidity moves from stablecoins into BTC and ETH, and whether profit-taking appears at the big technical thresholds already mentioned.

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$113,745.87+0.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10056-2.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24137+6.06%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 17:30
Partager
Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates before June, followed by a bottoming out in the U.S. stock and crypto markets.
Union
U$0.00971-6.90%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003105-11.28%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 10:23
Partager
The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

ETF Yatırımcıları Bitcoin’e (BTC), Vadeli İşlem Yatırımcıları Ethereum’a (ETH) Akın Ediyor! Bu Ne Anlama Geliyor?