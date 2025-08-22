Bitcoin L2 Network Merlin Chain Integrates M-BTC on Sui Network to Advance Wider Access to DeFi

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/22 14:00
bitcoin4 main

Merlin Chain, a Bitcoin Layer-2 solution, today announced a strategic alliance with Sui Network, a Layer-1 blockchain recognized for offering low gas fees and high-speed transaction processing. With this partnership, Merlin Chain is well-positioned to redefine the Bitcoin ecosystem by launching its flagship product, M-BTC, on Sui’s Layer-1 network. Based on this innovative advancement, Merlin wants to further connect its M-BTC offerings with the larger DeFi ecosystem, providing BTC investors with a seamless trading experience on Sui’s rapidly growing Layer-1 network. Since its establishment, the M-BTC service has been integrated into multiple permissionless blockchains, including Solana, Ethereum, Solana, and many others.

Sui’s Integration Is Essential for Merlin Users

Merlin Chain’s M-BTC debuted on Sui today, as Merlin aims to expand its Bitcoin DeFi applications in the Sui ecosystem. This integration allows BTC users to deposit their Bitcoin tokens on Sui and mint M-BTC, a move that is set to introduce millions of dollars of Bitcoin liquidity to Sui. It also implies people can deposit their Bitcoin in Sui’s DeFi to earn extra profit while efficiently utilizing M-BTC across the network. M-BTC is primed to bring a huge quantity of Bitcoin liquidity to Sui, establishing a crucial connection not only for institutional users but also for people who are Bitcoin enthusiasts.

Since the Sui chain is recognized for its high speed and minimal lag, the addition of M-BTC into the network strengthens Merlin Chain’s position as an attractive platform for Bitcoin DeFi usage. The deployment of Merlin’s M-BTC offers advanced benefits for Bitcoin users to access rapid processing speeds and extremely low transaction costs powered by Sui’s infrastructure.

With this incorporation, Merlin is set to improve its M-BTC’s adoption on Sui, enhance user experience, and widen the product’s utility among both institutional users and retail customers. As more users adopt M-BTC, the capital efficiency of both Merlin and Sui will rise, leading to a stronger DeFi environment.

Merlin Remains Committed To Simplifying Onboarding Processes

With this alliance, Merlin gives its customers easy access to a leading network that powers rapid transactions, low costs, and friendly functionalities – a major step toward making its M-BTC more accessible on prominent DeFi ecosystems.

Developing on the Sui Network goes beyond product integration. It indicates Merlin’s vision to build an on-chain experience that is simple, rewarding, and which anybody can access. The integration now enables Merlin users to manage, stake, and trade M-BTC with one click – unleashing DeFi yield opportunities without requiring them to switch networks or bridge tokens to various platforms.

With this development, Merlin aims to improve the accessibility and utility of its M-BTC, attracting a wider audience. It is a substantial achievement for Merlin as it broadens its reach and integrates with larger DeFi networks. By leveraging Sui’s low-latency and fast-processing network, it seeks to make its M-BTC service more user-friendly and accessible.

