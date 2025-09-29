Bitcoin Leads the Crypto Space, Says Cathie Wood, Dismissing Ethereum

TLDR

Cathie Wood believes Bitcoin will remain the dominant cryptocurrency in the long run, surpassing all other coins.

She explains that Bitcoin’s capped supply and decentralized nature make it a unique and valuable monetary system.

Wood acknowledges that stablecoins play a role in DeFi but sees them as secondary to Bitcoin’s overall impact.

According to Wood, Bitcoin’s blockchain technology is more secure and transparent compared to traditional financial systems.

Wood disagrees with the view that Ethereum could surpass Bitcoin, highlighting Bitcoin’s superior role in the crypto market.

Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Invest, recently expressed her preference for Bitcoin over Ethereum during an interview with Wilfred Frost on the Master Investor podcast. Wood discussed her outlook on the cryptocurrency space, emphasizing that Bitcoin is likely to dominate in the long term. She outlined her views on both Bitcoin and Ethereum, clearly indicating why she believes Bitcoin has a superior role.

Cathie Wood Sees Bitcoin as Crypto’s Future

Wood argued that Bitcoin is the leading cryptocurrency and will remain the most significant one.

She also emphasized that Bitcoin would remain “by far” the largest cryptocurrency moving forward.

According to Wood, Bitcoin stands out as a “monetary system built on rules” with a capped supply of 21 million units. As of now, nearly 20 million Bitcoins are already in circulation. Wood’s confidence in Bitcoin stems from its scarcity, transparency, and established presence in the market.

She contrasted Bitcoin with stablecoins, calling them cryptocurrencies that rely on collateral, mainly Treasury securities. Stablecoins, such as Tether and USDC, are tied to fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar. While they have a place in decentralized finance (DeFi), Wood believes they are secondary to Bitcoin in terms of overall impact.

Stablecoins Offer Higher Returns Than Banks

Wood acknowledged that stablecoins have impacted Bitcoin’s demand to some extent. However, she pointed out that stablecoins provide higher returns compared to traditional banking systems.

She believes that DeFi has improved transparency, offering a safer alternative to traditional financial systems.

In her view, blockchain technology has removed middlemen and reduced transaction costs. She highlighted that transaction fees could fall to 1% or less, compared to the high costs of traditional remittances. She also stressed that DeFi has allowed individuals excluded from the traditional banking system to access loans and earn income.

Despite this, Wood emphasized that Bitcoin remains the foundation of the crypto space. It is not just a store of value; Bitcoin also serves as a robust layer-one blockchain technology. This belief separates Wood’s outlook from others in the space, such as Tom Lee, who has suggested that Ethereum could surpass Bitcoin in value and influence.

Bitcoin’s Advantage Over Ethereum

Wood disagreed with the notion that Ethereum could surpass Bitcoin in the near future. She noted that Bitcoin serves three distinct roles: a global monetary system, a decentralized technology, and the pioneer in the cryptocurrency market.

She acknowledged Ethereum’s importance in DeFi but reaffirmed Bitcoin’s central position. According to Wood, Ethereum plays a crucial role in the DeFi ecosystem as its native currency. However, she cautioned that the increasing number of layer-two solutions might lead to fragmentation, undermining Ethereum’s dominance.

Wood also highlighted ARK Invest’s Bitcoin holdings, confirming that the firm maintains exposure to both Bitcoin and Ether. However, she clarified that her firm’s focus remains on Bitcoin’s long-term potential.

The post Bitcoin Leads the Crypto Space, Says Cathie Wood, Dismissing Ethereum appeared first on CoinCentral.