Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Realize Highest Profits Since 2017 Cycle

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 05:55
NEAR
NEAR$2.511+4.84%
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01233+1.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,335.57+1.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018765-0.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02754+4.83%

Key Points:

  • Long-term holders realized 3.27M BTC in profit, surpassing 2021 levels
  • Taker Buy/Sell Ratio dropped to 0.90, signaling stronger sell pressure
  • ETF outflows align with local BTC price bottoms, acting as stress signals


Long-term Bitcoin holders have realized 3.27 million BTC in profit during the current 2025 cycle. This marks the second-highest realized profit ever, only behind the 2017 cycle, which peaked at 3.93 million BTC.

BTC Cumulative LTH Realized Profit (bull market) : Source : glassnode

The realized profit already surpasses the 2021 cycle, where less than 3 million BTC were taken as gains. This indicates stronger selling activity from long-term holders, even before markets reach peak euphoria levels.

Selling pressure builds as sentiment weakens

The rising trend in realized profits signals that many long-term holders are selling into strength. Such behavior typically emerges during the late phases of bull markets.

Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio : Source : X

At the same time, the Bitcoin Taker Buy/Sell Ratio has dropped to 0.90, its lowest reading since November 2021. This sharp decline indicates aggressive selling pressure outweighs buying demand, despite Bitcoin maintaining a high price near $111,595.

Investor supply shifts and ETF flows influence cycle

Data shows long-term holder supply has reached 15.2 million BTC, while short-term holder supply dropped to 4.6 million BTC. New investor supply has declined to 1.4 million BTC, echoing patterns seen near previous market cycle tops.

STH LTH Supply : Source : CryptoQuant 

Short-term holders still maintain modest profits, but recent buyers are realizing losses, with profitability down to -1.6. This suggests ongoing capitulation among new investors, consistent with late-cycle distribution phases.

ETF flows also provide important signals. Outflows from BlackRock’s IBIT ETF have repeatedly coincided with Bitcoin price troughs, often marking local market stress points. Large inflows, in contrast, aligned with rallies, reinforcing ETF demand as a key driver of short-term trends.

Overall, the combination of high realized profits, weakening sentiment, and ETF-driven flows signals a maturing market cycle. Bitcoin remains elevated, yet the data reflects growing sell-side pressure that may shape the coming months.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/bitcoin-long-term-holders-realize-highest/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.0448+1.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Partager
Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CCTV news, Iran and Israel announced a formal ceasefire.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 11:15
Partager
Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

In order to remove integration drift, this research presents DeRO, a unique dead reckoning architecture that replaces the conventional function of accelerometers as the principal sensor for position determination with the Doppler velocity of a 4D FMCW radar. It incorporates this with gyroscope data and updates a Kalman filter using accelerometer tilt and radar range measurements. By lowering position error by 47%, this system performs noticeably better than the most advanced radar-inertial techniques.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1794+15.00%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5259+4.30%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001823-3.18%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/27 04:47
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark