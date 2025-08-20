Bitcoin May Pause After Fresh Highs As Some Holders Pocket Gains – Data

Par : NewsBTC
2025/08/20 05:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.44-5.05%
Threshold
T$0.01582-3.77%
holoride
RIDE$0.00101-7.50%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018335-4.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,155.58-2.67%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0271-2.44%
MAY
MAY$0.04865-2.44%

Bitcoin looks set for a pause. Prices climbed to a fresh high, and now the market is showing signs of short-term cooling as some investors lock in profits.

Price Pullback And Recent Rally

Bitcoin was trading at $115,550 when this report was written, about 6% shy of its all-time high of $124,201 reached on Wednesday.

The top crypto asset was up roughly 10% in the nine days leading up to that peak. That quick run-up helped push prices higher, but it also left some traders looking for a breather.

 

Analysts say the recent rally quickly fizzled out without fresh macro drivers to keep it going.

MVRV Signals Some Caution

According to Santiment, the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio sits at +21%. That means the average holder who bought over the past year is in profit, and many could be tempted to sell.

That figure isn’t an extreme reading. But it is enough to raise the odds of profit-taking, which can slow or stall further gains.

Profit Taking Vs. Whale Accumulation

There’s tension in the market right now. Based on reports, about $2 billion in short positions would be at risk if Bitcoin returned to the $124,000 region. That creates a squeeze scenario on a big upside move.

At the same time, Santiment notes that wallets holding between 10 and 10,000 BTC have continued to add to their holdings even after the new high. So while many smaller players may take profits, larger holders appear confident and are stacking more coins.

Macro Watch: Fed Cut In Focus

Investors are also watching the US Federal Reserve. The Fed’s rate cut decision set for Sept. 17 is on many traders’ calendars.

The CME FedWatch Tool puts the chance of a cut at about 83%. That expected move is one reason some market participants are sitting tight and waiting, rather than pushing prices higher right away.

What Traders Are Watching Next

Markets look to be in a consolidation phase, with traders adopting a wait-and-watch stance. If economic news or the Fed decision surprises, price action could pick up fast.

But without a new catalyst, sideways action seems more likely in the near term. Based on reports, the combination of modest MVRV pressure, piled-up shorts, and steady whale buying paints a mixed picture — risk now, possible fuel later.

Meanwhile, short-term choppiness is plausible. Some investors will take profits. Others — especially larger wallets — are still buying.

Watch the Fed date and any sudden shifts in short positions; they could decide which way the next move goes.

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002161-4.63%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0257-4.88%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-3.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-1.74%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Partager
SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/sharplink-acquires-143593-ethereum-holdings/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020361-6.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular