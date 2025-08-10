Bitcoin Miner Cleanspark Posts Record $257M Profit, Faces $185M Tariff Dispute

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 14:30
U
U$0.02082-0.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10036-2.14%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-3.70%

In Q2 of 2025, U.S. bitcoin miner Cleanspark reported a revenue of $198.6 million, marking a 90% increase from $104.1 million in the same period last year.

Q2 Financial Performance

In the second quarter of this year, U.S. bitcoin miner Cleanspark’s revenue soared to $198.6 million, an increase of more than 90% from the $104.1 million recorded in the same period last year. The net income for the quarter stood at $257.4 million, or 90 cents per basic share, a stark contrast to the net loss of $236.2 million, or $1.03 per basic share, registered in 2024.

The company’s performance has been hailed as Cleanspark’s best quarter ever, a vindication of its strategy. Zach Bradford, CEO of Cleanspark, said:

Bradford also said the value of the miner’s BTC treasury now exceeds $1 billion, a feat he said was achieved “without raising capital through equity offerings since November 2024.” He revealed that Cleanspark now manages 5.8% of global Bitcoin hashrate and has over 1 GW of power contracted.

Dispute Over a $185 Million Tariff Bill

However, despite the impressive financial performance, Cleanspark faces a tariff bill of tens of millions of dollars from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The bill is said to relate to certain bitcoin mining rigs that the U.S. border agency has deemed to be of Chinese origin. The rigs were reportedly imported between April and June 2024.

According to a report by The Miner Mag, if the CBP’s claim prevails, it could retroactively apply duties to all miners imported from April 2024 onward. Cleanspark, which estimates its total liability, excluding statutory interest, could rise to approximately $185 million, has disputed the CBP claim.

“The Company believes the CBP allegation of Chinese origin on its imported miners to be without merit and intends to defend against these charges vigorously,” CleanSpark explained in a filing.

Besides Cleanspark, the CBP has also targeted another publicly listed miner, IREN, which faces a $100 million bill. However, IREN is similarly disputing the claim that the mining rigs it imported between April 2024 and February 2025 are of Chinese origin.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 73FtSU sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs, with a transaction amount of approximately US$2.3 million. This batch of coins
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:09
Partager
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.54 on Monday, after falling nearly 15% last week, as tensions in the Middle East escalated following the US attack on Iran. This double-digit correction triggered a wave of liquidation, wiping out a total of nearly $17 million in long positions last week.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,252.52-2.89%
Cardano
ADA$0.8577-7.76%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02599-4.90%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/23 13:20
Partager
Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus. Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on…
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004207+1.15%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 16:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion