Bitcoin Miner IREN Settles Multi-Year NYDIG Loan Dispute

Key Points: IREN Limited resolves a $107.8 million loan dispute with NYDIG.

The settlement allows IREN to focus on growth without legal distractions.

The company reported significant revenue and net income following the resolution.

IREN Limited will pay $20 million to NYDIG, resolving a $107.8 million loan dispute for Bitcoin mining equipment, with court approval pending in August 2025.

The settlement safeguards IREN’s financial stability, ending all related litigation and potential liabilities, marking a pivotal recovery phase for the Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner.

IREN’s $107.8M Loan Dispute Settlement with NYDIG

IREN Limited announced a settlement with NYDIG over $107.8 million in defaulted loans for Antminer S19 mining rigs, which resolves all related litigation. The firm, led by its co-founders William and Daniel Roberts, agreed to pay $20 million to conclude the case.

This settlement closes a chapter on substantial debt initiated in 2021 but only recently resolved, demonstrating IREN’s financial improvement and sustained operational capability. IREN reported $501 million in revenue and a net income of $86.9 million for the year following the settlement.

Co-CEO Daniel Roberts highlighted FY2025 as a transformational period, allowing the company to scale new AI-driven infrastructure alongside its core Bitcoin mining operations. No recorded reactions from regulators or key industry players, including NYDIG, are publicly available at this time.

Bitcoin Market Update Amidst Legal Resolutions

Did you know? IREN’s debt settlement is notable in the cryptocurrency industry, where similar disputes often lead to reorganizations or asset liquidation, underscoring this resolution’s rarity and strategic importance.

Bitcoin’s price currently stands at $108,562.35, with a market cap of $2.16 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite a recent 0.88% decline in 24 hours, it dominates 57.27% of the market. The coin’s circulation is 19,913,656 out of a 21 million maximum supply.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:08 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests IREN’s move may pave the way for broader acceptance of digital assets within traditional financial frameworks. By resolving the dispute, IREN sets a precedent on balancing technological advancements with strategic finance practices in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape. Insights from Pro_Trader_Edge.