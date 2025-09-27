The post Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Targets $3 Billion To Power Google-Tied Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Targets $3 Billion To Power Google-Tied Project Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-miner-terawulf-targets-3-billion-to-power-google-tied-project/The post Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Targets $3 Billion To Power Google-Tied Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Targets $3 Billion To Power Google-Tied Project Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-miner-terawulf-targets-3-billion-to-power-google-tied-project/

Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Targets $3 Billion To Power Google-Tied Project

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:06
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009791-42.04%
Sign
SIGN$0.07663-6.38%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.012011+16.17%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.1046+2.59%

























































Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-miner-terawulf-targets-3-billion-to-power-google-tied-project/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

The post BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is steering $185 billion worth of model portfolios deeper into US stocks and artificial intelligence. The decision came this week as the asset manager adjusted its entire model suite, increasing its equity allocation and dumping exposure to international developed markets. The firm now sits 2% overweight on stocks, after money moved between several of its biggest exchange-traded funds. This wasn’t a slow shuffle. Billions flowed across multiple ETFs on Tuesday as BlackRock executed the realignment. The iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) alone brought in $3.4 billion, the largest single-day haul in its history. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) collected $2.3 billion, while the iShares US Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (DYNF) added nearly $2 billion. The rebalancing triggered swift inflows and outflows that realigned investor exposure on the back of performance data and macroeconomic outlooks. BlackRock raises equities on strong US earnings The model updates come as BlackRock backs the rally in American stocks, fueled by strong earnings and optimism around rate cuts. In an investment letter obtained by Bloomberg, the firm said US companies have delivered 11% earnings growth since the third quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, earnings across other developed markets barely touched 2%. That gap helped push the decision to drop international holdings in favor of American ones. Michael Gates, lead portfolio manager for BlackRock’s Target Allocation ETF model portfolio suite, said the US market is the only one showing consistency in sales growth, profit delivery, and revisions in analyst forecasts. “The US equity market continues to stand alone in terms of earnings delivery, sales growth and sustainable trends in analyst estimates and revisions,” Michael wrote. He added that non-US developed markets lagged far behind, especially when it came to sales. This week’s changes reflect that position. The move was made ahead of the Federal…
Threshold
T$0.01521--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1103+0.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009794-42.12%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:44
Partager
UK Looks to US to Adopt More Crypto-Friendly Approach

UK Looks to US to Adopt More Crypto-Friendly Approach

The post UK Looks to US to Adopt More Crypto-Friendly Approach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK and US are reportedly preparing to deepen cooperation on digital assets, with Britain looking to copy the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly stance in a bid to boost innovation.  UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed on Tuesday how the two nations could strengthen their coordination on crypto, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.  The discussions also involved representatives from crypto companies, including Coinbase, Circle Internet Group and Ripple, with executives from the Bank of America, Barclays and Citi also attending, according to the report. The agreement was made “last-minute” after crypto advocacy groups urged the UK government on Thursday to adopt a more open stance toward the industry, claiming its cautious approach to the sector has left the country lagging in innovation and policy.  Source: Rachel Reeves Deal to include stablecoins, look to unlock adoption Any deal between the countries is likely to include stablecoins, the Financial Times reported, an area of crypto that US President Donald Trump made a policy priority and in which his family has significant business interests. The Financial Times reported on Monday that UK crypto advocacy groups also slammed the Bank of England’s proposal to limit individual stablecoin holdings to between 10,000 British pounds ($13,650) and 20,000 pounds ($27,300), claiming it would be difficult and expensive to implement. UK banks appear to have slowed adoption too, with around 40% of 2,000 recently surveyed crypto investors saying that their banks had either blocked or delayed a payment to a crypto provider.  Many of these actions have been linked to concerns over volatility, fraud and scams. The UK has made some progress on crypto regulation recently, proposing a framework in May that would see crypto exchanges, dealers, and agents treated similarly to traditional finance firms, with…
CreatorBid
BID$0.07592+2.01%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.568+0.97%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013511-0.73%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:21
Partager
Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000492-3.52%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1212+4.93%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00239+9.28%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

UK Looks to US to Adopt More Crypto-Friendly Approach

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Nvidia shares fall 3%

SoftBank and Ark are in talks with Tether for a new round of funding, with a valuation of $500 billion.