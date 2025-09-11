Bitcoin Miners Are Accumulating, Can This Trigger ATH Retest?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 19:35
Key Notes

  • Miners appear focused on accumulating BTC, rather than taking part in a short-term liquidity selloff.
  • CryptoQuant used metrics like the Miners’ Position Index (MPI) and transaction fees to substantiate the current miners’ sentiment.
  • The Bitcoin price is not following historical patterns with the likelihood of a breakout.

According to a new CryptoQuant analysis, Bitcoin

BTC
$113 982



24h volatility:
1.5%


Market cap:
$2.27 T



Vol. 24h:
$47.95 B

miners are undergoing a structural shift. This shift is affecting both their behavior and the growing resilience towards the Bitcoin network. It pointed at the Miners’ Position Index (MPI), noting that these miners are accumulating assets.

Bitcoin Halving and Stage of Bull Market Scenarios

Analyst Avocado Onchain explained that sharp increases in MPI were identified to have historically occurred in two scenarios. The first one happened just ahead of a Bitcoin halving event, which usually involves a slash in mining rewards. Following the last BTC halving, which took place on April 20, 2024, miners now earn 3.125 BTC for each mined block.


Following this event, miners strategically offloaded their Bitcoin holdings. The second scenario is in the late stages of a bull market, when these miners sell heavily into new retail inflows. However, it looks a little different this time around. The current cycle is suggesting a different trend. For context, the market is experiencing some pre-halving selling, but there are no aggressive late-cycle sell-offs to complement them.

On this basis, it may be correct to state that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of the ETF, as well as the adoption of BTC as a strategic reserve asset, are the triggers for miners’ strategies. It has propelled investors and miners towards long-term accumulation, and away from short-term selling.

Already, Bitcoin has secured an ATH above $124,000 in the past, but with the latest action of miners, the flagship cryptocurrency may see a greater high. At press time, the price of the coin was $114,083.56, corresponding with a 1.36% increase within the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Defies Past Patterns, Continues to Grow Stronger

Around Sept. 6, it was reported that Bitcoin mining difficulty had hit an all-time high (ATH) of 136 trillion, coming from a previous high of 134.7 trillion.

It marked the fifth consecutive increase that this metric has seen since June. As it stands, its growth curve is forming the so-called “Banana Zone” of sharp increases, per Avocado Onchain post on CryptoQuant.

This is an indication of increased participation in the Bitcoin network. Also, it reinforces the security and robustness of the network. The network transaction fees, which are assessed in US dollars, are another key indicator that gives insight into the state of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Historically, whenever there is a sharp spike in Bitcoin fees, it is usually a sign that a bull market is entering its late stages. Inversely, this marks the beginning of a bear phase. In the current cycle, the spike in fees has not deterred the Bitcoin price from growing. Instead of overheating or collapsing, as anticipated, it has continued to climb in a stair-step pattern.

Miners are obviously inclined to hold their BTC long-term, rather than give in to short-term demand. They have their focus on accumulating more coins, while the Bitcoin network continues to grow. Therefore, it can be inferred that the combination of the MPI signs and transaction fees shows a notable shift from previous cycle patterns.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Benjamin Godfrey is a blockchain enthusiast and journalist who relishes writing about the real life applications of blockchain technology and innovations to drive general acceptance and worldwide integration of the emerging technology. His desire to educate people about cryptocurrencies inspires his contributions to renowned blockchain media and sites.

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/bitcoin-miners-are-accumulating-can-this-trigger-ath-retest/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
