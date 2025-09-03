Bitcoin Miners’ Stocks Hit New Highs in August, Thanks to AI: JP Morgan

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 13:30
Bitcoin
BTC$111,274.88+1.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09996+3.15%
Capverse
CAP$0.06917-0.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017704+3.05%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1253-1.80%

In brief

  • The market cap of top Bitcoin miners tracked by JP Morgan last month soared to a new record.
  • This comes as publicly-traded miners branch out into high-performance computing, analysts at the bank said.
  • The environment for the Bitcoin mining industry has been challenging.

The market cap of top publicly-traded Bitcoin miners soared last month, according to JP Morgan analysts in a note Tuesday, as some of the industry’s largest companies expanded into high-powered computing. 

The analysts wrote that the aggregate market cap of the 13 U.S.-listed miners hit a record high of over $39 billion in August.

The bank tracks miners Hut 8, Core Scientific, TeraWulf, IREN, and Riot, which all trade on stock exchanges. 

Mining the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value has grown increasingly difficult and expensive. The process has also generated smaller rewards since last year’s halving cut the Bitcoin earned from 6.250 to 3.125. These trends have hurt profitability, even as Bitcoin’s price has risen, prompting miners to look for new revenue sources. 

Miners have often had to sell coins or branch into different industries—like high-performance computing for artificial intelligence—to cover operational costs. 

But branching out into AI data centers is difficult, requiring more complex heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems than those for Bitcoin mining, experts have told Decrypt.  

Still, some miners have already announced initiatives to convert facilities with Hut 8 last month revealing plans to develop 1.53 gigawatts of new capacity across four U.S. sites. 

The new sites will provide energy for non-mining purposes, the company said. 

Bitcoin was recently trading at $111,285, according to cryptocurrency markets data provider CoinGecko, after rising 2% over the past 24 hours. BTC is down more than 10% after reaching an all-time high of $124,285 last month. 

JP Morgan analysts noted in the Tuesday report noted the declining profitability compared to July as the network hashrate reached record highs but the coin slumped to near its current levels.

In a comment to Decrypt, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of Hive Digital Technologies (HIVE), said that the company’s “dual business model combining Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing” aims to benefit from “two rapidly expanding digital industries.”

“In practical terms, this means HIVE is scaling production of Bitcoin much like a growth business scales output of a core product,” he wrote. “Each incremental exahash increases daily production and revenue potential, while our HPC division provides a complementary revenue stream that grows with demand for compute power. “

But CJ Burnett, chief revenue officer at Compass Mining, told Decrypt that the company believed that the environment was favorable for remaining focused on mining.

“At this point, it’s too early to tell whether the demand for HPC will meet lofty expectations,” he wrote. “We remain focused on infrastructure that keeps bitcoin mining competitive, helping clients secure power-ready sites, interconnection, and long-duration energy, with the flexibility to repurpose assets for HPC if and when demand matures.”

UPDATE (September 2, 2025, 6:20 p.m. ET): Adds HIVE CFO comment. 

UPDATE (September 2, 2025, 7:01 p.m. ET): Adds Compass comment. 

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/337796/bitcoin-miners-hit-new-highs-august-thanks-ai-jp-morgan

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017705+3.05%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02647-0.74%
Raydium
RAY$3.43+1.32%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/03 13:44
Partager
XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP Ledger (XRPL) is getting a major nod from a leading fintech giant following the establishment of a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the global digital supply chain for financial applications. Linklogis, a leading Chinese-based supply chain fintech giant, reportedly announced its new collaboration with the leading decentralized blockchain ledger, XRPL. The partnership marks a tactical move to develop a deployment strategy to enable Linklogis’s digital supply chain finance application to run on the XRP Ledger. Post-deployment goals include facilitating commercialization on a wider scale and authorizing cross-border settlements for digital assets supported by real-world transactions. In the long term, both parties aim to strengthen the partnership through the exploration of Stablecoins, supply chain finance innovation, trading of supply chain finance RWA assets with a focus on smart contracts, and the intersection of blockchain and AI in the broader trade finance sector. While XRPL is notable for its commitment to providing solutions for business through the facilitation of financial transactions, the partnership is poised to position XRPL as a noteworthy force in advancing enterprise-grade real-world assets. Advertisement &nbsp For Linklogis, the partnership once again underscores the firm’s commitment to advancing supply chain finance through innovative technology. In 2019, Linklogis launched a cross-border business with a global reach, offering services in 27 countries worldwide. By 2024, it had processed RMB 20.7 billion ($2.88 billion) in cross-border assets. However, this is not the firm’s first move into the blockchain and crypto sector. Back in 2024, Linklogis launched a DeFi innovation lab named SuperFi Labs—the DeFi project aimed to develop on-chain consumer products.  SuperFi Labs would go on to serve two primary audiences with RWA products designed for users interested in its assets and DeFi-based products for another arm of its business. Source: https://zycrypto.com/xrp-gets-big-nod-from-china-as-fintech-giant-leverages-xrpl-for-supply-chain-applications/
RealLink
REAL$0.06032+4.77%
Movement
MOVE$0.1184-0.16%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21252+0.32%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 14:32
Partager
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01317-12.20%
TIA
TIA$1.607+1.77%
IO
IO$0.538-2.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

How I Turned $20 Into a Trading System That Pays Me Weekly — Without Staring at the Charts All Day