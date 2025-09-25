PANews reported on September 25th that Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) plans to issue $800 million in principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers. Cipher also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $120 million in principal amount of the notes. The notes will mature on October 1, 2031, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased, or converted. Cipher intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the costs of the call option transactions, and the remaining proceeds will be used to fund the company's data center construction in Barber Lake, accelerate the full deployment of its 2.4 GW high-performance computing (HPC) strategy, continue to expand its development site pipeline, and for general corporate purposes.PANews reported on September 25th that Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) plans to issue $800 million in principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers. Cipher also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $120 million in principal amount of the notes. The notes will mature on October 1, 2031, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased, or converted. Cipher intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the costs of the call option transactions, and the remaining proceeds will be used to fund the company's data center construction in Barber Lake, accelerate the full deployment of its 2.4 GW high-performance computing (HPC) strategy, continue to expand its development site pipeline, and for general corporate purposes.

Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining plans to issue $800 million in convertible senior notes in a private placement.

Par : PANews
2025/09/25 19:08
1
1$0.012052-10.22%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007045-19.84%
FUND
FUND$0.01715-30.28%

PANews reported on September 25th that Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) plans to issue $800 million in principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers. Cipher also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $120 million in principal amount of the notes. The notes will mature on October 1, 2031, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased, or converted.

Cipher intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the costs of the call option transactions, and the remaining proceeds will be used to fund the company's data center construction in Barber Lake, accelerate the full deployment of its 2.4 GW high-performance computing (HPC) strategy, continue to expand its development site pipeline, and for general corporate purposes.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03712+1.11%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Partager
Bitcoin (BTC) Dips and Rallies Post-Fed Rate Cut: What's Next for Prices?

Bitcoin (BTC) Dips and Rallies Post-Fed Rate Cut: What's Next for Prices?

The expected Federal Reserve rate cut was announced on Wednesday. True to form, market makers sold Bitcoin down to $114,800. Then the price rebounded hard, stopping just short of $118,000. Is this rally just getting started?
Bitcoin
BTC$110,959.39-1.85%
FORM
FORM$1.0595-10.32%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 17:20
Partager
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Bitcoin (BTC) Dips and Rallies Post-Fed Rate Cut: What's Next for Prices?

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Comparison of Base, MegaETH and Solana pre-confirmation mechanisms: How to balance speed and security?

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support