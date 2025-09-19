Bitcoin Mining Stocks Rally: Bitfarms Surges 162%, Cipher Mining 40% in September

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/19 05:14
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1466+3.09%

Bitfarms and Cipher Mining emerged as standout performers in September’s Bitcoin mining stock surge, with both companies posting remarkable gains as the sector outpaced Bitcoin itself by significant margins.

Bitcoin mining stocks experienced exceptional momentum throughout September 2025, with major players posting gains between 44% and 138% while Bitcoin declined more than 3% during the same period. Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) led this rally, showing strong investor appetite for Bitcoin mining companies.

Table of change in Bitcoin mining companies' stock prices in September | Source: BlockSpace

Table of change in Bitcoin mining companies’ stock prices in September | Source: BlockSpace

Bitfarms Stock Activity Shows Great Momentum

Bitfarms stock reached a one-year high of $3.20 on September 18, marking ten consecutive days of gains and more than doubling in value over the past week. The stock closed at $3.19 with trading volume reaching nearly 174 million shares, compared to the three-month average of approximately 37.2 million shares, according to Yahoo! Finance.

Trading data from September shows Bitfarms gained more than 132% from its monthly opening price of $1.34 to its current level around $3.18. The company’s market capitalization has risen to approximately $1.769 billion, representing a more than 94% increase from its closing value at the end of 2024.

This year, they sold a BTC mining site in Paraguay to Hive Digital, and they reported selling 1,052 BTC in August 2025, which means they currently have a substantial amount of liquid assets. According to Blockspace, it has recently re-rated its Panther Creek site production, and the company has recently agreed to advance campus development with T5 Data Centers. This announcement could be part of this positive activity in its shares.

Cipher Mining Demonstrates Operational Growth

Cipher Mining advanced approximately 40% in September, with the stock reaching new 52-week highs at $12.66. The company’s shares have delivered an impressive 313% return over the past six months, positioning it as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure pivot trend, according to Yahoo! Finance.

Recent trading data shows CIFR’s daily volume averaging 35.4 million shares throughout September. The stock closed at $11.85 with a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, reflecting strong institutional interest in its dual mining and high-performance computing strategy.

In the case of Cipher, they presented an operational update on September 4, where they stated the addition of new capacity in production. Furthermore, their CEO, Tyler Pager, has kept market expectations for a significant deal by the end of 2025, likely related to Bitcoin mining or a pivot to AI.

Industry Pivot Drives Market Performance, Despite Increasing Mining Difficulty

The mining sector’s outperformance stems from companies diversifying beyond traditional Bitcoin mining into artificial intelligence and high-performance computing services. Hive Digital is accelerating its transition into AI data center infrastructure, while Iris Energy is ramping up operations with Blackwell GPUs.

Despite the sector’s strong performance, Bitcoin mining fundamentals remain under pressure. The Bitcoin network’s subsequent difficulty adjustment is projected to rise between 0.2% to 7.24%, marking the first epoch with an average hashrate above the zetahash mark. Transaction fees have slipped under 0.8% of monthly rewards, indicating weaker on-chain activity. Over time, it will become increasingly complex to acquire more BTC, which is the principal reason these companies are diversifying their investments.

next

The post Bitcoin Mining Stocks Rally: Bitfarms Surges 162%, Cipher Mining 40% in September appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank explores tokenized payments with DeCurret and Partior, aiming to modernize secure cross-border financial transactions. Japan’s SBI Shinsei Bank is taking new steps in digital finance. In partnership with DeCurret DCP and Partior, Cross-border remittances, the bank is considering using tokenized deposits for cross-border remittances, as well as for multi-currency settlement. The goal […] The post SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24994+5.97%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01749+1.62%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000678-16.50%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 05:30
Partager
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Right now, the crypto community is buzzing with excitement as Solana (SOL) keeps gaining steam. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a Layer 2 meme coin, is also on the rise in the market due to speculation about 100x returns. It’s clear that investors are watching a wide range of opportunities, given Solana’s impressive price hike over the
Solana
SOL$246.16+0.44%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010238+2.17%
Boom
BOOM$0.009112-4.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:30
Partager
Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Once clunky and confusing, cryptocurrency wallets are evolving into intuitive tools that could soon hold not just money, but identity, data and more. The crypto industry has recently made headlines for regulation battles, speculation or hacks, but behind the noise, wallets, the entry point for most people into the digital asset world, are quietly evolving and transforming what it means to participate in the Web3 economy.This week’s episode of The Clear Crypto Podcast, brought to you by StarkWare and Cointelegraph, dives into the future of cryptocurrency wallets with Jess Houlgrave, CEO of Reown, the company behind WalletConnect, to explore how wallets are shifting from niche crypto tools to mainstream “control centers” for digital life.“I don’t think there is one best wallet, because what each individual or company might want from a wallet is going to vary a very huge amount,” Houlgrave said.Read more
Threshold
T$0.01731+1.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08816-0.69%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003889-2.50%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Coinbase taps DeFi to offer up to 10.8% yield on USDC holdings

Grayscale’s XRP, SOL, ADA Fund To Begin Trading Tomorrow Following SEC’s Greenlight