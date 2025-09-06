Bitcoin Mining Turns To Clean Energy Alternatives — Here’s Why

Bitcoin mining is undergoing a profound shift by increasingly adopting alternative renewable energy sources. This trend has led to a remarkable change in the industry’s energy profile, with more than half of the network’s power now coming from sustainable sources.

Why Renewable Energy Is Becoming A Strategic Edge For Miners

In an X post, Natalie Brunell explained that Bitcoin mining is a unique process that consumes energy to secure the network, while ensuring its integrity and scarcity. Unlike traditional currencies that a central authority can print, Bitcoin’s supply is fixed.

The process of mining is the only way to introduce new Bitcoin into circulation, and it requires expanding real-world resources, specifically energy, to validate transactions and secure the network. This design makes the network inherently ethical and resistant to manipulation because no single entity controls the supply or has the power to create more Bitcoin. 

However, what makes Bitcoin mining particularly innovative is its flexible and location-agnostic nature. Miners are increasingly plugging into alternative and cheapest renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydropower, which is often found in places with abundant underutilized or stranded renewable energy, such as East Texas.

This flexibility allows Bitcoin miners to act as a crucial stabilizing force for the energy grid. Instead of staining the grid, they help to balance it. When the supply of renewable energy is high and demand is low, miners can soak up the excess power that would otherwise be wasted. 

Meanwhile, when demand from homes and businesses spikes, miners can shut down in seconds, instantly giving that power back to the grid. This makes them a valuable component of the energy sector, helping to make renewable energy more economically viable.

Marathon’s Position Among Public Bitcoin Miners

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) has delivered a strong performance, highlighting its strategic position as both a Bitcoin miner and a significant corporate holder of the asset. The company’s August report showcases its dual-engine strategy of mining and strategic purchasing.

In August, Marathon mined 705 BTC and also made a major move by purchasing an additional 1,133 BTC, actively adding to its treasury. The company’s energized hash rate now stands at an impressive 59.4 EH/s, holding 52,477 BTC in its balance sheet as of the end of August. This shows a proactive approach to accumulating Bitcoin, leveraging market conditions to strengthen its balance sheet.

Following this strong August, Marathon mined another 82.6 BTC in September. This continued growth has expanded its Bitcoin treasury to nearly 52,560 BTC, cementing its status as one of the largest publicly traded holders of the digital asset. According to the company’s data, every common share of MARA is backed by $15.68 worth of BTC.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/bitcoin-mining-shift/

