Bitcoin Money Laundering Penalties Surge, Brokers Must Comply in Brazil

Brazil increases penalties against Bitcoin laundering, requiring the cooperation of crypto brokers in the fight against digital crime by 2025.

Brazil has made strong efforts in disabling money laundering using Bitcoin. Penalties are enhanced by the new law. Crypto brokers and tech firms also have to collaborate with it.

In September 2025, the bill was presented by Deputy Domingos Neto. It amends the current legislation to combat digital crime more effectively.

This is indicative of the fast development of cryptocurrency-based crimes. The legislation aims at criminal gangs that use technological devices and cryptocurrencies to conceal criminal proceeds

New Penalties Shake Digital Crime

Organizations that engage in crimes through cyber means, such as Bitcoin laundering, are currently facing tougher penalties. According to the law, a digital criminal organization refers to three or more individuals who commit crimes whose penalties last more than four years.

Criminals may get 4-8 years of incarceration and the punishments increase by a third or half in case more sophisticated equipment is used to avoid detection.

Cryptocurrencies: Money laundering is expressly illegal. In case laundering is carried out through such digital groups, the penalty is raised by 33 to 66 percent.

These actions represent the realization of Brazil that cryptocurrency is a significant path to illegal money.

Crypto Brokers Are Subjected to Tight Cooperation

According to the new law, the cooperation of crypto brokers, internet providers, banks, and technology companies with the police and the judiciary is compulsory.

They have to assist in suspect identification. The consequences of failure to help are fines, which will indicate the interest of the Brazilian in being transparent and accountable in crypto operations.

The situation with cryptocurrency in Brazil is that it is not illegal but tightly regulated. The brokers are required to conduct know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML).

Suspicious activities need to be reported to the financial authorities within a period of 24 hours. The new legislation is an addition to these compliance systems since it addresses the loopholes regarding criminal organizations that use Bitcoin as a money laundering method.

The Digital Crime Landscape of Brazil

The issue is highlighted by recent law enforcement actions. In July 2025, Brazilian law enforcement broke a syndicate that laundered more than R$164 million (~ USD 32million) in crypto networks.

The syndicate was involved in fake credit cards and forged documents, and illicit gain was converted to real assets with the help of cryptocurrencies. The role of technology companies that assisted in investigations was important.

This crackdown is an indication that there is an urgent need to have stronger laws. The changing policies in Brazil are intended to ensure that anonymity tools and digital resources are not used by cybercriminals to conceal a crime and fund illegal activities.

The law also makes internet service providers and those who operate digital platforms liable.

They are subject to civil sanctions in case they do not remove unlawful content upon court requests. This step reinforces the digital responsibility and collaboration with cybersecurity initiatives.

The priorities of the given law are evident: disrupt the digital crime networks on the level, keep crypto platforms responsible, and safeguard the citizens against even more sophisticated cyber fraud cases.