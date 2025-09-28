Dashjr, best known for his Bitcoin Knots client, is said to be pushing for a system that would allow a […] The post Bitcoin News: Developer Pushes Hard Fork Idea to Remove On-Chain Data appeared first on Coindoo.Dashjr, best known for his Bitcoin Knots client, is said to be pushing for a system that would allow a […] The post Bitcoin News: Developer Pushes Hard Fork Idea to Remove On-Chain Data appeared first on Coindoo.

Bitcoin News: Developer Pushes Hard Fork Idea to Remove On-Chain Data

2025/09/28 04:00

Dashjr, best known for his Bitcoin Knots client, is said to be pushing for a system that would allow a small group of signers to retroactively edit the ledger using zero-knowledge proofs.

The notion stems from long-standing disputes inside the community over whether Bitcoin should carry non-financial data at all. While Core contributors have supported shuffling such activity into safer channels, Knots has been more aggressive, filtering out what it considers unnecessary “spam.” That argument has grown more intense as concerns shifted from trivial data to potentially illegal content embedded in blocks.

Dashjr reportedly believes traditional node-level filtering cannot solve the problem. His committee concept would give select participants the power to redact specific content without invalidating transactions – effectively rewriting history when deemed necessary.

Critics say the approach collides with Bitcoin’s very foundation. Handing authority to any centralized group, they argue, introduces censorship risks far beyond its intended scope and could put node operators in legal jeopardy if they refuse to comply. Others question whether such a system could even be implemented without fracturing the network entirely.

For now, the proposal is only talk, but the controversy reveals the widening rift between preserving Bitcoin’s purity as a censorship-resistant system and addressing growing concerns over what data the blockchain is forced to carry.

