Bitcoin News: Ethereum Price Could Hit $5,000 This Week While Remtitix Set 15x Gains In September

Bitcoin trades near $114,772, bolstered by hints of potential rate cuts from Federal Reserve dissenters and anticipation of Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Meanwhile, Ethereum price has surged above $4,700, driven by strong DeFi activity, institutional inflows, and network upgrades. Beyond these major cryptocurrencies, utility-focused projects like Remittix are attracting attention for their real-world adoption, cross-border payment solutions and growing infrastructure, offering investors a practical alternative to purely speculative tokens.

Bitcoin Market Update

Bitcoin is currently trading around $114,772, showing strength after the release of the Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes. The documents revealed two governors, Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, preferred a 25-basis-point rate cut the first dual dissent since 1993. Their stance reflects expectations that inflation is nearing the 2% target when tariff effects are excluded. Bitcoin’s momentum is further supported by anticipation of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming Jackson Hole speech.

Ethereum Price Momentum Shows Strength

Ethereum price is currently around $4,777, climbing above $4,700 with a 76% year-to-date gain. Ethereum has regained market attention in 2025 thanks to renewed optimism around regulation, institutional inflows and upgrades to its ecosystem. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap now sits at $569.8 billion, with 24-hour trading volumes spiking nearly 120%, signaling robust investor activity. Analysts expect Ethereum to continue its upward trajectory, breaking past previous highs from 2024.

Technical catalysts include increasing DeFi engagement, stronger ETH staking yields and dovish Federal Reserve signals. According to CoinCodex forecasts, Ethereum price could average $5,224 in August, reaching $5,713. By September, ETH is projected to hit $6,025, with upside toward $7,207. October and November see forecasts climbing above $7,500, with a potential near $9,000 in November if momentum continues. December could stabilize around $7,072–$7,247, giving Ethereum an annualized average of $6,764 and nearly 91% upside from current levels.

Remittix Gains Attention as Utility Crypto

While Ethereum continues to attract attention, utility-driven projects like Remittix are gaining momentum due to real-world adoption. Designed as a PayFi token, RTX enables crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat currencies. Recent developments include:

  • Wallet beta launches this quarter (Q3 2025)
  • Global payout rails already integrated and expanding
  • Utility-first token powering real transaction volume
  • Built for adoption, not speculation
  • Ideal for freelancers, remitters and global earners

Remittix currently trades at $0.0987, with over 618 million tokens sold and more than $21 million raised. This mix of adoption, infrastructure and upcoming wallet features positions RTX as a high-potential alternative to purely speculative tokens.

Market Outlook

Ethereum price remains poised for potential short-term gains, supported by technical momentum and macro catalysts. At the same time, projects like Remittix provide exposure to real-world utility, offering a way for investors to diversify while capturing growth in crypto adoption. Holding ETH offers stability and strong market presence, while allocating to utility-driven tokens like RTX could complement portfolios with higher upside potential.

