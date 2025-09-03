Bitcoin News: ETPs Now Hold 7% of BTC Supply, Is Growth Cooling?

Key Insights:

Bitcoin news: ETPs hold 1.47M BTC, 7% of supply.

BlackRock and Fidelity dominate with 950K BTC.

August: $301M outflows from BTC, $3.95B into ETH.

Whales rotate to Ether as 92 crypto ETFs await SEC approval.

Bitcoin’s recent rally to new highs has been fueled by strong institutional demand. In fact, analysis of fund holdings by HODL15Capital shows crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) now own about 1.47 million BTC – roughly 7% of Bitcoin’s 21 million-coin supply.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs dominate those holdings, with the 11 U.S. funds holding about 1.29 million BTC as of Aug. 31.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is by far the largest single holder, with 746,810 BTC on its books, and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund ranks a distant second (just under 199,500 BTC).

Overall, global Bitcoin ETPs have added roughly 170,000 BTC (about $18.7 billion) since the end of 2024.

Chart: Global Bitcoin ETP holdings (including all major U.S. spot ETFs) now exceed 1.47 million BTC, or ~7% of total supply. Source: HODL15Capital

Bitcoin News: Slowing Fund Flows Point to Cooling Bitcoin Demand

Despite record levels of Bitcoin in ETPs and recent crypto news developemts recent fund flows suggest institutional demand may be pausing.

According to CoinShares data, August saw a net outflow of about $301 million from Bitcoin ETPs.

In contrast, during the same month, Ethereum-based funds enjoyed $3.95 billion in inflows.

In other words, Bitcoin funds lost money while Ethereum funds drew significant new capital.

On a weekly basis, CoinShares reported that Bitcoin ETPs collectively gained $748 million in the most recent week, whereas Ethereum ETPs pulled in about $1.4 billion – underscoring a shift in investor appetite.

Over the summer, Bitcoin’s share of total crypto fund flows has been small: CoinShares notes that year-to-date inflows into Ethereum ETPs amounted to $2.5 billion versus about $1 billion net outflows from Bitcoin products.

Meanwhile, trading activity in crypto ETPs has been elevated. CoinShares reported that crypto ETP trading volumes hit roughly $38 billion in a week, about 50% above the year’s average.

Yet even as volumes surged (likely on Fed-related volatility in August), investors rotated money out of Bitcoin funds.

For example, in late August, Bitcoin ETPs saw their biggest outflows since spring, as some traders took profits or rebalanced into other crypto bets.

Regulatory Pipeline and Institutional Outlook

The institutional crypto landscape remains active, even as the Bitcoin fund flows cool as per recent bitcoin news.

Global developments underscore continued demand: for example, BlackRock announced in March that it launched the first Bitcoin ETP in Europe (listed in Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Paris), after already raising over $50 billion into U.S. bitcoin ETPs.

Such moves suggest firms are eager to meet investor demand for crypto exposure worldwide.

Back in the U.S., the Securities and Exchange Commission is weighing nearly 100 applications for crypto-related ETFs.

Many of these would track large cryptocurrencies like Solana and XRP; decisions are expected in the coming months.

From a market perspective, the fact that 7% of all Bitcoin is now held in ETPs highlights strong institutional demand.

At today’s prices, this represents well over $100 billion of Bitcoin in the hands of managed funds. Yet the recent ebb in net inflows raises questions about the next phase of growth.

Macro Trends Unfold

Institutional investors appear cautious as macro trends unfold: Federal Reserve policy, inflation data and broader risk markets are weighing on sentiment, as evidenced by fund outflows after the August jobs and inflation reports.

Analysts note that Bitcoin tends to seasonally weaken in September, which may further temper demand in the near term.

For crypto traders and investors, the takeaway is mixed. On one hand, Bitcoin’s ETF-era adoption remains historic – funds hold 1-in-15 of all mined bitcoins now.

On the other hand, the pace of that adoption is slowing as capital shifts into Ethereum and other tokens.

The market’s focus will now be on which side wins the tug-of-war: continued institutional “crypto” fervor or a temporary pause until new catalysts arrive (like SEC approvals or easing macro conditions).

Either way, data-driven tracking of ETP holdings, flows, and on-chain movements will be critical to understanding the next move for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market.