Bitcoin News: Strive to Lead New $1.5B Bitcoin Treasury Post Merger

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 21:58
In recent Bitcoin news, Asset Entities Inc. shares jumped 18% to close at $6.28 on September 10, 2025, following shareholder approval of its merger with Strive Enterprises to establish a Bitcoin treasury.

The deal paves the way for a combined entity to raise about $1.5 billion through private placement financing. This funding will anchor a new public Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Trading volume averaged 3.45 million shares, with pre-market action pushing the stock up 52% to $9.55.

The merger highlights growing corporate interest in Bitcoin holdings amid a market where the cryptocurrency trades above $60,000.

Shareholder Vote Seals the Bitcoin Treasury Deal

Asset Entities held a special meeting on September 9, 2025. Stockholders voted to approve the merger with Strive.

Strive’s stockholders had already greenlit the transaction on September 4, 2025. The approval came during a Nasdaq-listed company’s push to pivot toward Bitcoin Treasury.

The vote passed with the required majority. It met all merger conditions outlined in prior agreements.

Nasdaq must now clear the listing application for the combined firm. Official notice of issuance remains pending.

Arshia Sarkhani, Asset Entities’ president and CEO, addressed the outcome. “We are gratified that our stockholders have voted to approve this merger,” she said.

The combined company will be renamed to Strive, Inc. It keeps the ASST ticker on Nasdaq. The merger closes upon Nasdaq approval and other standard conditions.

A private investment in public equity (PIPE) runs concurrent with the deal. Investors committed more than $750 million in gross proceeds.

Warrants could add another $750 million if exercised. Total potential proceeds exceed $1.5 billion. This capital targets Bitcoin treasury strategy.

In further Bitcoin news, Strive plans to deploy funds into a treasury focused on the asset. The structure avoids debt, setting it apart from peers. Market cap for ASST stood at $104.4 million as of September 10, 2025 close.

The 52-week range for ASST shares spans $0.34 to $13.40. The September 9 approval drove the latest uptick from a prior close of $5.33.

Bitcoin News: Asset Entities Leadership Shifts to Matt Cole

Matt Cole steps in as CEO and chairman of Strive, Inc. He brings experience from asset management roles. Cole emphasized the merger’s potential. He stated,

Arshia Sarkhani transitions to chief marketing officer. She joins the board of directors. This lineup blends marketing expertise with Bitcoin-focused strategy.

The team aims for disciplined execution. Cole noted the reverse-merger setup and zero-debt profile position Strive to maximize Bitcoin per share.

Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Takes Shape

Strive positions itself as the first publicly traded asset management Bitcoin treasury company. The plan combines leveraged beta strategies with alpha-generating tactics. The goal: outperform Bitcoin over the long term.

Proceeds from the $1.5 billion potential raise will fund Bitcoin purchases. This mirrors trends among public firms holding the asset as a reserve.

No specific allocation timelines surfaced yet. The focus stays on long-term value creation for shareholders.

Analysts noted the merger’s timing. It follows a June announcement of the partnership. The September 9 vote was pivotal for the $750 million funding target.

ASST shares surged post-approval. The stock rose 18% on September 10, 2025, reflecting investor response to the Bitcoin treasury news. Pre-market gains hit 52%, pushing toward $9.55.

Source: X

Its volume held steady at 3.45 million shares on average. This activity signals interest in the merged entity’s crypto pivot.

The market cap of $104.4 million provides a base for expansion with incoming capital.

Bitcoin Corporate Adoption On the Rise

The deal adds to corporate Bitcoin adoption. Firms like MicroStrategy have built treasuries worth billions.

Strive enters this space with fresh funding. Investors watch for closing details and initial Bitcoin buys.

The merger closes a chapter for Asset Entities, a social media firm. It now pivots fully to Bitcoin under Strive’s banner. Nasdaq oversight ensures compliance as the entity lists post-merger.

This development underscores the role Bitcoin plays and can continue to play in corporate balance sheets.

The $1.5 billion potential raise positions Strive as a notable player. Traders eye the next steps for ASST.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/10/bitcoin-news-strive-to-lead-new-1-5b-bitcoin-treasury-post-merger/

