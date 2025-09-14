Bitcoin News Today: $114K BTC as BlackRock and Fidelity ETF Inflows Surge, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/14 07:00
Bitcoin
BTC$115,961.47+0.06%
XRP
XRP$3.1174+0.71%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02526-6.99%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00599-2.12%

bitcoin main MAGACOIN 57357 1

Bitcoin is trading in the $114,000-$114,500 range, showing strong support around these levels as institutional funds continue to flow in. BlackRock and Fidelity have reported rising ETF inflows over recent days, reinforcing BTC’s position as a core asset in digital portfolios. 

As Bitcoin steadies, investors are not limiting their attention to BTC alone. Ripple’s XRP is gathering momentum, and early-stage opportunities like MAGACOIN FINANCE are now being named as some of the best crypto plays to watch. Traders appear to be balancing stability (BTC) with upside potential in selected altcoins and presales.

MAGACOIN FINANCE

ETF Demand Strengthens the Base

ETF inflows are among the major tailwinds for Bitcoin now. Despite past volatility and intermittent periods of weak demand, recent reports show that BlackRock’s and Fidelity’s ETF products continue to attract steady capital. This institutional interest is helping reduce downward volatility and increasing investor confidence.

Steady ETF flows tend to support long-term accumulation, and many analysts believe the sustained interest could push Bitcoin toward resistance levels near $120,000–$125,000 if key technical thresholds are breached. Meanwhile, support at $110,000 to $112,000 remains critical; if that zone fails, downward correction risk increases.

XRP Emerges as a Strong Contender

XRP has caught sentiment among traders looking for altcoin value. Currently trading near $3.05, XRP broke above short-term resistance in several markets and is being viewed as a rebound play. If XRP reclaims $3.10 and holds it, targets toward $3.50 become increasingly plausible in the medium term.

Investors are also keeping an eye on XRP’s fundamentals – its cross-border payment usage, legal/regulatory developments, and partner integrations – all of which could serve as catalysts for price upside.

MAGACOIN

MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins Analyst Top Picks

Whale trackers flag growing MAGACOIN FINANCE buys, showing fresh investor bullishness. This latest presale – already drawing both institutional and retail interest – has climbed rapidly in visibility. Analysts now list MAGACOIN FINANCE alongside XRP and BTC in terms of outperformance potential.

What makes MAGACOIN FINANCE stand out is its combination of audited protocols, transparent roadmap, and engaged community, which helps to reduce risk when compared to many presale tokens. With presale tiers filling up, both whales and smaller investors are scrambling to secure allocations, expecting that this could be one of the breakout plays of the year.

Technical Picture for Bitcoin and XRP

Bitcoin’s chart shows resistance between $117,000 and $120,000, with support at $110,000. If BTC can break above $117,000 with volume, many expect a surge toward $125,000. On the downside, holding above $110,000 is essential to avoid deeper correction.

MAGACOIN 57357 2

XRP needs to reclaim and hold the $3.10–$3.15 zone. Past resistance in that range, coupled with rising volume, could make it a launch pad for gains toward $3.50. If XRP fails there, support near $2.85 becomes the next reference zone.

Macro Tailwinds and Risk Factors

Macro conditions remain favorable. Interest rates are under close watch, with many expecting a cut or accommodative signals soon. Global equity markets have shown strength, especially in Asia, supporting risk assets broadly. Inflation data and currency movements will be key near-term drivers.

On the risk side: regulatory uncertainty (especially for altcoins), possible tightening in foreign markets, and any sharp shifts in macro data could quickly reverse sentiment.

MAGACOIN

Altcoin Rotation and Presale Trends

With Bitcoin acting relatively stable, capital is flowing into altcoins. Ethereum is trading around $4,400, which many view as a strong base. Solana, Cardano, and others are also showing support. This rotation is helping boost interest in presales like MAGACOIN FINANCE, where early entrants believe they can capture much higher multiples compared to established altcoins.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s consolidation near $114,000, powered by ETF inflows from giants like BlackRock and Fidelity, creates a stable foundation for potential upside toward $120,000–$125,000. Meanwhile, XRP is emerging as a serious value play if it overcomes resistance near $3.10. For those looking beyond established assets, MAGACOIN FINANCE is increasingly seen as a top breakout pick – balancing fundamentals with speculative return potential.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The largest PUMP long position on Hyperliquid has a floating profit of US$7.365 million, and the total floating profit of the account exceeds US$9 million.

The largest PUMP long position on Hyperliquid has a floating profit of US$7.365 million, and the total floating profit of the account exceeds US$9 million.

PANews reported on September 14th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, as PUMP prices hit new highs, Hyperliquid's top 2 account by 24-hour revenue, 0xtyle-imToken washed af, has seen a 5x long position in PUMP, generating a $7.365 million profit. It currently holds 1.94 billion PUMP (worth $14.63 million), making it Hyperliquid's largest PUMP long position. The position opened at $0.003737, with $397,000 in funding paid. Furthermore, its BTC/FARTCOIN/SOL/kPEPE positions have accumulated a $1.791 million profit, bringing the total account profit to $9.186 million.
Solana
SOL$246.76+2.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,971.25+0.14%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/14 08:44
Partager
A whale shorted PUMP on Hyperliquid and suffered a $35 million loss, bringing the total loss to $44.1 million.

A whale shorted PUMP on Hyperliquid and suffered a $35 million loss, bringing the total loss to $44.1 million.

PANews reported on September 14th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, an account named "[email protected]" on Hyperliquid holds the largest PUMP short position, currently suffering a $35 million unrealized loss. This account shorted 8.56 billion PUMP tokens with 5x leverage, a position valued at $64 million. The position opened at $0.00338, and the current price of PUMP has more than doubled. Besides PUMP, this account also holds multiple short positions, primarily in SOL and LINK. The total unrealized loss currently stands at $44.1 million. However, this address is frequently traded, suggesting it may be an arbitrage/hedging address.
Solana
SOL$246.76+2.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,971.25+0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09568+0.32%
Partager
PANews2025/09/14 08:40
Partager
Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.146+1.53%
GET
GET$0.008415-1.75%
Sign
SIGN$0.07863-0.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The largest PUMP long position on Hyperliquid has a floating profit of US$7.365 million, and the total floating profit of the account exceeds US$9 million.

A whale shorted PUMP on Hyperliquid and suffered a $35 million loss, bringing the total loss to $44.1 million.

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Derive Co-founders propose to increase DRV token supply by 50%, with existing holders expected to have their equity diluted by 33%.

This week, NFT transaction volume rebounded by 5.69% to US$106.6 million, while the number of buyers and sellers plummeted by nearly 70%.