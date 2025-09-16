Bitcoin News Today: Congress Hosts 18 Executives on 1M BTC Reserve Proposal

Key insights

Recent Bitcoin News highlights that Lummis bill seeks 1M BTC reserve over five years ($115B).

18 crypto leaders, incl. Saylor & Lee, meet Congress Tuesday.

Options include tariff surplus, Treasury gold certificates.

In today’s Bitcoin news, US lawmakers convened with 18 crypto industry executives on September 16, 2025, to advance the BITCOIN Act, which proposes acquiring 1 million Bitcoin valued at over $115 billion at current prices of $115,140 per BTC.

The roundtable, hosted by The Digital Chamber and The Digital Power Network, aimed to discuss budget-neutral funding for President Donald Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, with participants including MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor and Fundstrat CEO Tom Lee.

BITCOIN Act Details Emerge in Latest Bitcoin News

The heart of the discussion in this Bitcoin news update is the BITCOIN Act itself. Under the proposal, the Treasury and Fed would buy up to 1,000,000 Bitcoin over five years. Senator Cynthia Lummis introduced the BITCOIN Act in March 2025.

At today’s BTC prices, that stack would exceed $115 billion, according to recent Bitcoin news reports. The purchases are to be financed by budget-neutral methods — meaning the Fed/Treasury must offset the outlay so that net deficit spending does not rise.

Funding comes from the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department. Trump’s executive order requires budget-neutral methods to avoid taxpayer costs. The act follows the GENIUS Act stablecoin bill passed in July 2025.

Executives pitched strategies at the roundtable, as highlighted in Bitcoin news coverage. Options include reevaluating Treasury gold certificates and using tariff revenues.

The Digital Chamber stated the focus centered on advancing the reserve without fiscal impact. Participants sought reasons for the bill’s six-month stall and addressed lawmakers’ objections.

So far the BITCOIN Act has only Republican sponsors, but organizers say they want to show how Bitcoin can be integrated into U.S. reserves with “fiscal neutrality,” a key point in ongoing discussions.

Michael Saylor and Key Attendees

In this Bitcoin news spotlight, Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy chairman, attended the meeting. Tom Lee, Fundstrat CEO and BitMine chairman, joined him.

Source: Michael Saylor X

Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel represented miners. CleanSpark executives Matt Schultz and Margeaux Plaisted participated. MARA’s Jayson Browder and Bitdeer’s Haris Basit attended.

Venture capital firms Off the Chain Capital and Reserve One sent representatives. eToro US head Andrew McCormick was present. Traditional finance included Western Alliance Bank’s David Fragale and Blue Square Wealth’s Jay Bluestine.

Bitcoin Voter Project board members joined the event. The group posted on X on September 15, 2025, expressing excitement for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The event unites “key figures from the cryptocurrency industry” on a bipartisan issue, as noted in Bitcoin news analyses.

Wu Blockchain reported on September 16, 2025, that Saylor, Thiel, and others pushed the BITCOIN Act at the Capitol Hill roundtable. It highlighted the bill’s reintroduction by Lummis in March 2025.

Saylor called Bitcoin the world’s ultimate store of value in recent interviews. Samson Mow, JAN3 founder, criticized US delays in building a reserve.

Mow stated it’s absurd the US hasn’t acted while inspiring others. The roundtable follows global trends featured in Bitcoin news. Paraguay’s vice president plans a meeting on a Bitcoin reserve.

Potential Implications for Crypto Policy

The BITCOIN Act positions Bitcoin as a strategic asset like gold, a development that’s dominating Bitcoin news headlines.

If passed, it marks a major US crypto policy step. The coalition seeks bipartisan support. Discussions covered next steps and objections.

No immediate outcomes emerged from the September 16 roundtable by press time. The meeting signals growing momentum for Strategic Bitcoin Reserve legislation, per Bitcoin news sources. Analysts watch for impacts on Bitcoin prices and adoption.

As crypto policy evolves, the BITCOIN Act could redefine US financial strategy, as explored in depth by Bitcoin news outlets. Stakeholders emphasize transparency in funding. The roundtable builds on prior efforts, including federal crypto custody proposals.

Investors track developments amid Bitcoin’s $115,140 price. The act’s progress may influence global reserves, as seen in Paraguay’s plans, rounding out this Bitcoin news summary.