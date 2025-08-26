Bitcoin News: Trump’s Bitcoin Advisor Predicts Endless Bull Run, But Analysts Issue Warning

2025/08/26 13:12
David Bailey, Bitcoin Magazine CEO and advisor to US President Donald Trump, predicted that Bitcoin will not experience any further bear markets. He believes the price will continue to rise significantly as institutional adoption grows. 

Contrary to Bailey’s views, several industry experts expect continued or upcoming bear markets in Bitcoin. 

In a recent post on X, Bailey’s statement suggested that increased institutional involvement will increase Bitcoin’s price and prevent future extended bear markets. He also said that institutions like sovereign nations, banks, and insurance companies will eventually hold Bitcoin, and their adoption process has already begun. 

He wrote, “There’s not going to be another Bitcoin bear market for several years. Every Sovereign, Bank, Insurer, Corporate, Pension, and more will own Bitcoin. The process has already begun in earnest, yet we haven’t even captured 0.01% of the TAM.”

Bear Market to End in Bitcoin 

Another expert who believes in an end to the bear market in BTC is Ryan McMillin, co-founder and chief investment officer of Merkle Tree Capital. He told Cointelegraph that there is a possibility there will be no bear market, “similar to gold post the early 2000s ETF launch as the asset was financialized and up only for eight years.”

He also said that without a bull market, there can’t be a bear market, as the bull market precedes any bear market. McMillin said, “If this structure persists, then there is no bear market; there will be regular corrections, which are great buying opportunities.”

Experts Who Foresee Bearish Market in BTC

While Bailey expects the era of Bitcoin’s bear markets to end, several experts, including John Glover, CIO at Ledn, forecast a bear market. In early August, Glover, who is known for his application of Elliott Wave Theory, predicted BTC to reach $140,000 by the end of 2025 but expected a bear market in 2026 following that rally. 

Kadan Stadelmann, CTO of Komodo Platform, said that it’s time to buy BTC over the next six months before it returns to a bear market. He said, “If we continue to follow history, I expect the peak around Q1 of 2026 and a bear market to follow,” as quoted in the report.

Some other experts also implied that bearish risks remain in Bitcoin. 

