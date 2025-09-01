Bitcoin OG With Over $5B Accelerates BTC Sales For Ethereum

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:32
A Bitcoin OG holder has accelerated capital rotation from BTC to Ethereum (ETH). After selling Bitcoin’s worth over $3 billion in the past few days to buy Ether, on-chain data analysis shows the whale investor has expedited the process with another ETH purchase on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Bitcoin OG Buys More Ethereum

According to on-chain data analysis from Lookonchain, the Bitcoin OG, with Bitcoins valued at over $5 billion, sold 4,000 BTCs on Sunday to buy 96,859 Ether, worth more than $433 million. Earlier on Sunday, the BTC whale deposited 3,000 Bitcoins to an exchange, which facilitated the Ether purchase.

On Saturday, the same Bitcoin whale sold 1000 BTCs, valued at over $109 million, and purchased more Ethereum coins through the Hyperliquid platform. As a result, the Bitcoin whale now holds more than 800k ETH coins, valued at around $4 billion, with the majority already staked to earn more rewards. 

Institutional Investors Eyes Ether as Bitcoin Demand Wanes

The demand for Ethereum by institutional investors has significantly increased in the recent past, as shown by the notable decline in Ether’s crypto exchanges reserves. On-chain data analysis shows institutional demand for Bitcoin has significantly declined in the past few weeks, with most rotating profits to the Ethereum market.

Source: CryptoQuant

For instance, BlackRock’s ETHA purchased Ether valued at around $968.2 million during the past week. BlackRock’s ETHA has led the wider U.S. spot Ethereum ETF issuers in purchasing More ETH in August.

According to market aggregate data from SoSoValue, the U.S. spot ETH ETFs have recorded a net cash inflow of about $3.87 billion in August. As a result, the U.S. spot ETH ETFs have now recorded a cumulative cash inflow of over $11 billion since April to the end of August 2025.

Meanwhile, market data analysis from Coingecko shows 11 publicly traded companies, mostly from the United States, have accumulated 3,041,192 ETH for their treasury management. BitMine and SharpLink have led the cohorts with a total Ethereum holding of 1,713,899 and 797,704 respectively.

On the other hand, institutional investors accumulating BTC for their treasury management, led by Michael Saylor’s Strategy, have significantly reduced the purchase intensity in the past few weeks. Additionally, U.S. spot BTC ETFs are about to end August with a total net cash outflow of about $751 million, thus ending their four consecutive months of cash inflows.

ETH Price Rebounds 

According to our crypto oracles, the ETH price has rebounded 3% from an intraday low of about $4,340 to reach a range high of about $4,491. Although the large-cap altcoin, with a fully diluted valuation of about $541.5 billion, has dropped around 7% during the past week, it has rallied over 24% in August. 

Source: TradingView

In the monthly timeframe, the ETH/USD pair is about to record the highest close since December 2021. Moreover, the ETH price recently reached an all-time high of about $4,946 on August 24, 2025, fueled by the heightened capital rotation from Bitcoin. According to market analyst alias Crypto Patel, ETH price will rally towards $10k once it clears the $5k resistance level.

Source: Crypto Patel

 

 

Source: https://coingape.com/bitcoin-og-sells-over-400m-btc-and-buys-ethereum-as-analyst-predicts-10k-eth-price-ahead/

