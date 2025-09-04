Bitcoin Prediction Today as Bitcoin Mining Companies Boost Output, US Banks Return to Crypto, and More…

Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience.

Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements.

She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism.

Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations.

As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way.

Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag).

When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band.

Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-4-2025/

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
