Bitcoin Prediction Today as US House Bans CBDCs, Allianz Turns Pro-Crypto, and More…

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 21:44
Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience.

Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements.

She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism.

Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations.

As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way.

Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag).

When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band.

Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-august-22-2025/

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn’t move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that’s nothing. Wall Street wasn’t watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
