Bitcoin Premiums Defy Logic- Investors Routinely Pay $2 for $1 of BTC in Public Markets

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/10 23:49
Bitcoin
BTC$113,556.85+2.14%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06478+3.98%

New research from Caladan reveals structural forces behind valuation premiums in Bitcoin-focused equities

Investors in public markets are routinely paying double the value of the Bitcoin held by some companies, according to a new report by institutional research firm Caladan. The analysis, which covers 33 publicly traded Bitcoin-focused companies, shows that while these firms collectively hold billions in BTC, their market capitalizations often reflect a substantial premium, averaging 4.07 times the net asset value (NAV) of their Bitcoin, with a median multiple of 1.75x.

The report breaks down why investors are willing to pay $2 or more for every $1 of Bitcoin these companies hold, challenging assumptions about market irrationality. Rather than speculative excess, Caladan argues this premium is driven by structural factors such as access to capital markets, regulatory clarity, exchange listings, and transparency of operations.

Caladan divides these public companies into two main groups: pure Bitcoin treasury holders and Bitcoin mining firms. The former focus solely on accumulating BTC, while the latter generate Bitcoin through operations, giving them exposure to both asset appreciation and operational margins.

Among treasury firms, MicroStrategy (now trading as Strategy) is the largest, holding over 628,000 BTC. Yet despite this scale, it trades at just 1.54x its NAV, far below some smaller firms. In contrast, mining company Bitfarms holds just over 1,100 BTC but commands a 5.03x NAV premium. The data suggests that operational efficiency and growth potential, not the size of Bitcoin holdings, are the key drivers of valuation.

At the extremes, valuation multipliers range from a discounted 0.20x NAV to a staggering 37x, the latter reflecting post-bankruptcy restructurings or geographic scarcity, not long-term sustainable value. A full 58% of companies fall within what Caladan calls the "fair value" range of 1x to 3x NAV, signaling an increasingly efficient market.

The findings also highlight a stark divide based on geography and listing status. Companies listed on NASDAQ or TSX consistently outperform their OTC-listed peers, even when holding similar amounts of Bitcoin. Institutional ownership, liquidity, and regulatory trust were cited as reasons for this discrepancy.

Caladan’s analysis suggests that public Bitcoin vehicles have matured significantly since the speculative frenzy of 2020–2021. As institutional adoption continues and ETF markets evolve, the firm expects NAV multiples to converge closer to those of commodity producers, unless companies successfully pivot to broader financial platforms.

The full report: https://caladan.xyz/bitcoin-dat-report/ 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+2.28%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002504+0.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643+0.15%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Partager
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
Threshold
T$0.01651+1.41%
Union
U$0.00945-3.66%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.87+4.61%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 00:24
Partager
PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

Paxos has updated its USDH stablecoin proposal with PayPal and Venmo integration, $20M incentives, and a revenue model tied to HYPE’s growth.   Paxos has just unveiled a revised proposal to issue the upcoming USDH stablecoin for Hyperliquid.  The update adds integration with PayPal and Venmo and gives the project access to one of the […] The post PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.87+4.61%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02045-5.89%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 00:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

TensorBoard, Checkpoints, and Custom Hooks in Keras

Wall Street surges along with rate cut odds