Bitcoin Price at a Make-Or-Break Junction, Whale Influence Drops

2025/09/04 18:38

Following a volatile past week, Bitcoin BTC $110 965 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.21 T Vol. 24h: $36.31 B price is now finding support at $110,000, and faces a make-or-break situation ahead.

For the past few weeks, BTC has been trading between $104K and $116K. Recently, Bitcoin OG whales have offloaded some holdings, showing a shift in sentiment toward Ethereum ETH $4 425 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $533.74 B Vol. 24h: $31.97 B .

Bitcoin Price Faces Tough September

Historically, September has been a month of selling pressure for Bitcoin and altcoins, as investors prepare for a similar pullback this time. Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen noted that historically, Bitcoin tends to hit a low in September during post-halving years.

Following this dip, BTC often rebounds into the market cycle peak, which usually occurs in the fourth quarter.

However, one major catalyst ahead is a possible 25 bps Fed rate cut coming at the FOMC meeting on September 17. This could lead to a major liquidity infusion in the market, driving BTC and the broader crypto market higher.

Blockchain analytics firm Glassnode reported that Bitcoin is currently consolidating within the $104,000-$116,000 range following significant absorption by investors.

A sustained move above $116,000 could reignite the uptrend, while a breakdown may push the price toward the $93,000-$95,000 support zone.

bitcoin short term holders supply in profit chart

Chart showing Bitcoin short-term holders’ supply in profit. | Source: Glassnode

Bitcoin ETFs, Futures Data, and Whale Activity Show Cooling Demand

Flow into spot Bitcoin ETFs has turned negative in recent weeks, showing that the institutional demand for the same has been waning.

On the other hand, the BTC futures show subdued demand from futures traders.

Investors and traders appear to be waiting on the sidelines for now. Meanwhile, Satoshi-era Bitcoin whales have been selling some of their holdings and using the proceeds to accumulate more Ethereum ETH $4 425 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $533.74 B Vol. 24h: $31.97 B .

Crypto analytics firm CryptoQuant highlighted that recent Bitcoin price movements have been influenced more by regional liquidity than by ETF flows.

On-chain and exchange data indicate a recurring pattern, wherein the Asian markets often trigger the initial price moves, while U.S. markets determine whether the trend sustains.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) Presale Surpasses $13.7M

Amid the ups and downs of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is making waves during its presale! The project has already raised over $13.7 million and is tackling Bitcoin’s biggest challenges: slow transactions, high fees, and no native smart contracts.

HYPER’s Layer 2 network uses an optimized virtual machine to process transactions faster, cheaper, and more efficiently, all while staying anchored to Bitcoin’s secure base layer.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) Token Snapshot

  • Ticker: HYPER
  • Presale Price: $0.012855
  • Funds Raised: $13.79 million

Staking HYPER tokens offers up to 79% APY, allowing you to earn rewards while supporting the network.

With a current presale price of $0.012855, early investors can get in at a discount and be part of what’s shaping up to be one of Bitcoin’s most exciting innovations.

With limited time remaining before the next price adjustment, the HYPER presale is generating strong interest. Feel free to check out our detailed guide on how to buy Bitcoin Hyper.

The post Bitcoin Price at a Make-Or-Break Junction, Whale Influence Drops appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Embedded generative AI solutions (Gen AI) directly integrate advanced generative or artificial intelligence models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.12-3.53%
Hackernoon2025/09/04 14:36
In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04348+2.83%
Major
MAJOR$0.1514-0.34%
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
XRP CTO defends energy efficiency over Litecoin's PoW consensus model. Litecoin's controversial social media post intensifies crypto rivalry with XRP. XRP dominates institutional adoption, leaving Litecoin behind in market support. The rivalry between the XRP and Litecoin communities has reached a new level of intensity, with Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, stepping into the debate. In a recent response to claims from the Litecoin camp, Schwartz criticized Litecoin's energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) model, calling it a flaw rather than a feature. His remarks reignited the ongoing discussion about energy consumption in blockchain technology and its long-term impact. The value of the PoW mechanism in Litecoin has long been argued in defence by Litecoin community member Jonny Litecoin. According to them, similarly to Bitcoin, Litecoin needs to be mined in real life, creating additional value. Jonny Litecoin directed his aim at XRP, arguing that it was free and mined out of thin air by a company in the first place, not by mining or staking. He also criticized Ripple because it was allotting 1 billion XRP tokens to its escrow account every month, questioned the value of XRP, and called it centralized. Two products are equivalent except that one takes much more energy to make than the other. Which one do you think is the most likely to grow in popularity over time? — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) September 3, 2025 Also Read: BitMine Acquires $64.7M in ETH, Pushing Toward 5% of Total Ethereum Supply Contrastingly, David Schwartz opined that the future of blockchain technology would depend on its energy efficiency. He noted that when two assets are essentially similar but one of them uses a lot more energy, the more efficient one will tend to become the choice in the long term. Since the cost of energy is increasing worldwide, Schwartz highlighted that blockchain projects with a more efficiency-driven scope would be in a better place to grow sustainably. Litecoin's Controversial Social Media Jabs at XRP Litecoin recently escalated tensions further by taking a direct jab at XRP via a tweet from its official account. The tweet compared XRP whales to the heartbeat of a blue whale, saying, "You can hear a blue whale's heartbeat from over two miles away, which is the complete opposite of XRP whales since they're all dead on the inside." The tweet was met with a mix of reactions—some users found it humorous, while others dismissed it as ineffective. Decentralization and quick transactions have been a long-running presence in the Litecoin community and have been used in contrast to the XRP use case of cross-border payments. This was one in a series of provocative statements by the Litecoin community; a similar tweet had been made comparing the XRP tokens with the scent of rotten eggs, urine, and almonds. These insults underline the increasing conflict between the two cryptocurrencies and their respective fan bases. XRP's Institutional Advantage Despite the ongoing social media feud, XRP continues to lead in institutional adoption. XRP has seen significant support, with over a dozen spot ETF filings and nearly $1.4 billion in investment inflows. In comparison, Litecoin has attracted only $4.71 million. With a market cap more than 30 times that of Litecoin, XRP is positioned to lead the race for future dominance, especially as energy efficiency and institutional backing become key factors in the cryptocurrency landscape. Also Read: Ripple Expands RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Offering Regulated Digital Dollar for Institutional Use The post Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin appeared first on 36Crypto.
RealLink
REAL$0.06034-0.24%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.07708-4.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09894-0.79%
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:09
