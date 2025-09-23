Bitcoin Price Could Still Crash To $99,000 If This Happens, Warns Ostium Labs

Ostium Research’s latest weekly note opened with Bitcoin under pressure after a swift selloff into the new week, describing “a mass liquidation event” that pushed price as low as $111,761, after rejection near resistance in the mid-$117,000s. The team frames the drawdown as part of a previously flagged “window of weakness… into early October,” while stressing the higher-timeframe uptrend remains intact unless key weekly levels fail. The report, published September 22, 2025, sets out both the technical map and the event calendar that could govern path-dependency over the next several sessions. Bitcoin Crash To $99,000 Looms On the weekly chart, Ostium notes last week’s consolidation around the August open and a wick into “key resistance… at $117.5k,” followed by a close marginally below the open. Early-week price action then carried price beneath reclaimed support into the $111k handle, with the analysts highlighting “over $1.6bn in longs liquidated so far today.” Two structural inflection zones anchor the bearish risk: “Acceptance below $107k on a weekly close would open up more downside into $99k,” whereas on the topside “the weekly high at $115.3k… is at least revisited some time later in the week.” Related Reading: Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index Signals ‘Fear’ As Price Falls To $112,000 On the daily timeframe, the August open at $115.7k is the pivot the market must reclaim to reassert momentum. As the authors put it, “that August open at $115.7k [is] a key level to flip into support to resume bullishness.” The immediate battleground is the prior all-time high at $112k, where “a reclaim of $112k as support” would tilt probabilities toward a higher low and force shorts to cover into a move back through $115.7k. Their base case, however, is for additional chop “between $112k-$115k before a second push lower below today’s low,” which will determine whether the market undercuts the June swing at $107k or marks out a bottom sooner. Tactically, Ostium lays out both long and short triggers with unusual clarity. On the long side: “a sweep of today’s low early this week and then a reclaim of $112k as support,” riding momentum “back into the weekly high.” On the short side, they float what they call “a really nice short setup… a sharp v-reversal… back above the weekly high… before… rejecting and breaking back below $115.3k,” which would then target “$112k and lower.” In other words, a squeeze-then-fade path that punishes both late longs and late shorts. Related Reading: Bitcoin Stuck In Neutral While Markets Roar — Analyst Explains Why Positioning and derivatives breadth round out the near-term blueprint. The note shares snapshots of 3-month annualized basis, Bitcoin versus altcoin open interest, and one-week/one-month liquidation maps, underscoring how quickly liquidity pockets can flip into magnets in thin conditions. This informs their near-term expectation that “the next leg lower or second liquidation event this week [could] be a high probability low,” followed by a retest of $115.3k that will act as the tape’s verdict on whether another down-leg or a bear-trap reversal is in play into quarter-end. The house view remains probabilistic rather than doctrinaire. If $107k fails on a weekly close, the weakness window could extend into “$99k”; if it holds—and especially if the market can “flip $115.7k into support”—the higher-low narrative stays alive. In the authors’ words, for Ethereum “nothing about this higher timeframe structure or momentum is currently giga-bearish,” and, by analogy, Bitcoin’s structure is best judged by the reaction around $111.7k–$112k this week. Whether today’s flush proves to be prelude to capitulation or the trap before new highs, Ostium’s bottom line is clear: “we move much higher from early October” unless those weekly thresholds are accepted lower. At press time, BTC traded at $113,002. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.comOstium Research’s latest weekly note opened with Bitcoin under pressure after a swift selloff into the new week, describing “a mass liquidation event” that pushed price as low as $111,761, after rejection near resistance in the mid-$117,000s. The team frames the drawdown as part of a previously flagged “window of weakness… into early October,” while stressing the higher-timeframe uptrend remains intact unless key weekly levels fail. The report, published September 22, 2025, sets out both the technical map and the event calendar that could govern path-dependency over the next several sessions. Bitcoin Crash To $99,000 Looms On the weekly chart, Ostium notes last week’s consolidation around the August open and a wick into “key resistance… at $117.5k,” followed by a close marginally below the open. Early-week price action then carried price beneath reclaimed support into the $111k handle, with the analysts highlighting “over $1.6bn in longs liquidated so far today.” Two structural inflection zones anchor the bearish risk: “Acceptance below $107k on a weekly close would open up more downside into $99k,” whereas on the topside “the weekly high at $115.3k… is at least revisited some time later in the week.” Related Reading: Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index Signals ‘Fear’ As Price Falls To $112,000 On the daily timeframe, the August open at $115.7k is the pivot the market must reclaim to reassert momentum. As the authors put it, “that August open at $115.7k [is] a key level to flip into support to resume bullishness.” The immediate battleground is the prior all-time high at $112k, where “a reclaim of $112k as support” would tilt probabilities toward a higher low and force shorts to cover into a move back through $115.7k. Their base case, however, is for additional chop “between $112k-$115k before a second push lower below today’s low,” which will determine whether the market undercuts the June swing at $107k or marks out a bottom sooner. Tactically, Ostium lays out both long and short triggers with unusual clarity. On the long side: “a sweep of today’s low early this week and then a reclaim of $112k as support,” riding momentum “back into the weekly high.” On the short side, they float what they call “a really nice short setup… a sharp v-reversal… back above the weekly high… before… rejecting and breaking back below $115.3k,” which would then target “$112k and lower.” In other words, a squeeze-then-fade path that punishes both late longs and late shorts. Related Reading: Bitcoin Stuck In Neutral While Markets Roar — Analyst Explains Why Positioning and derivatives breadth round out the near-term blueprint. The note shares snapshots of 3-month annualized basis, Bitcoin versus altcoin open interest, and one-week/one-month liquidation maps, underscoring how quickly liquidity pockets can flip into magnets in thin conditions. This informs their near-term expectation that “the next leg lower or second liquidation event this week [could] be a high probability low,” followed by a retest of $115.3k that will act as the tape’s verdict on whether another down-leg or a bear-trap reversal is in play into quarter-end. The house view remains probabilistic rather than doctrinaire. If $107k fails on a weekly close, the weakness window could extend into “$99k”; if it holds—and especially if the market can “flip $115.7k into support”—the higher-low narrative stays alive. In the authors’ words, for Ethereum “nothing about this higher timeframe structure or momentum is currently giga-bearish,” and, by analogy, Bitcoin’s structure is best judged by the reaction around $111.7k–$112k this week. Whether today’s flush proves to be prelude to capitulation or the trap before new highs, Ostium’s bottom line is clear: “we move much higher from early October” unless those weekly thresholds are accepted lower. At press time, BTC traded at $113,002. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com

Bitcoin Price Could Still Crash To $99,000 If This Happens, Warns Ostium Labs

Par : NewsBTC
2025/09/23 19:30
NEAR
NEAR$3.066+5.39%
1
1$0.015639+109.55%
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0.01086+3.03%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,000.65-0.12%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03849-5.00%

Ostium Research’s latest weekly note opened with Bitcoin under pressure after a swift selloff into the new week, describing “a mass liquidation event” that pushed price as low as $111,761, after rejection near resistance in the mid-$117,000s.

The team frames the drawdown as part of a previously flagged “window of weakness… into early October,” while stressing the higher-timeframe uptrend remains intact unless key weekly levels fail. The report, published September 22, 2025, sets out both the technical map and the event calendar that could govern path-dependency over the next several sessions.

Bitcoin Crash To $99,000 Looms

On the weekly chart, Ostium notes last week’s consolidation around the August open and a wick into “key resistance… at $117.5k,” followed by a close marginally below the open. Early-week price action then carried price beneath reclaimed support into the $111k handle, with the analysts highlighting “over $1.6bn in longs liquidated so far today.”

Bitcoin weekly chart

Two structural inflection zones anchor the bearish risk: “Acceptance below $107k on a weekly close would open up more downside into $99k,” whereas on the topside “the weekly high at $115.3k… is at least revisited some time later in the week.”

On the daily timeframe, the August open at $115.7k is the pivot the market must reclaim to reassert momentum. As the authors put it, “that August open at $115.7k [is] a key level to flip into support to resume bullishness.”

The immediate battleground is the prior all-time high at $112k, where “a reclaim of $112k as support” would tilt probabilities toward a higher low and force shorts to cover into a move back through $115.7k. Their base case, however, is for additional chop “between $112k-$115k before a second push lower below today’s low,” which will determine whether the market undercuts the June swing at $107k or marks out a bottom sooner.

Bitcoin daily chart

Tactically, Ostium lays out both long and short triggers with unusual clarity. On the long side: “a sweep of today’s low early this week and then a reclaim of $112k as support,” riding momentum “back into the weekly high.” On the short side, they float what they call “a really nice short setup… a sharp v-reversal… back above the weekly high… before… rejecting and breaking back below $115.3k,” which would then target “$112k and lower.” In other words, a squeeze-then-fade path that punishes both late longs and late shorts.

Positioning and derivatives breadth round out the near-term blueprint. The note shares snapshots of 3-month annualized basis, Bitcoin versus altcoin open interest, and one-week/one-month liquidation maps, underscoring how quickly liquidity pockets can flip into magnets in thin conditions.

This informs their near-term expectation that “the next leg lower or second liquidation event this week [could] be a high probability low,” followed by a retest of $115.3k that will act as the tape’s verdict on whether another down-leg or a bear-trap reversal is in play into quarter-end.

The house view remains probabilistic rather than doctrinaire. If $107k fails on a weekly close, the weakness window could extend into “$99k”; if it holds—and especially if the market can “flip $115.7k into support”—the higher-low narrative stays alive. In the authors’ words, for Ethereum “nothing about this higher timeframe structure or momentum is currently giga-bearish,” and, by analogy, Bitcoin’s structure is best judged by the reaction around $111.7k–$112k this week.

Whether today’s flush proves to be prelude to capitulation or the trap before new highs, Ostium’s bottom line is clear: “we move much higher from early October” unless those weekly thresholds are accepted lower.

At press time, BTC traded at $113,002.

Bitcoin price
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,015.72-0.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08577-1.75%
XRP
XRP$2.8683+0.46%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
Partager
Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.014793+94.59%
MAY
MAY$0.04021-1.51%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02369+0.08%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Partager
Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips

Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips

Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08577-1.75%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00043-2.27%
Star Atlas
ATLAS$0.000825-1.19%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 03:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips

BDACS, Woori Bank Launch South Korea’s First Won-Backed Stablecoin on Avalanche

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone