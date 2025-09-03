Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/03 08:02
Major
MAJOR$0,15285+2,50%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,1513+2,29%
Bitcoin
  • David Bailey, CEO of Nakamoto, shared that there are two major whales who are to leave the market before Bitcoin’s price can push upwards. According to him, they are holding back Bitcoin’s growth, noting that once they finish selling, the price could surge to $150,000.
  • Michael van de Poppe, an X analyst, highlighted that Bitcoin price is likely to hit its historically weak month.

Nakamoto CEO David Bailey has shared his perspective on Bitcoin’s recent price action, causing interesting debates among many traders and investors in the crypto space. According to him, two whales are the sole reason for Bitcoin’s price stagnancy.

Basically, he said that once these major players finish offloading their positions, the path could be open for Bitcoin to surge toward its highly anticipated $150,000 mark. So, so far, investors have kept Bitcoin from rising, and due to the significant amount of tokens they hold, what they do next will play a key role in whether the price can climb or if it will continue to drop.

How Bitcoin Whale Activities Move the Market


The knowledge of the fact that Bitcoin whales and big institutions are the ones who move and decide the fate of different tokens in the crypto market is an already established fact. In very understanding terms, every single move of price and activity that goes on in the ecosystem and backend of every token is decided by the whales and big institutions.

Recently, Tronweekly covered an article that briefly covered how the sale of a major whale caused the price of Bitcoin to drop by $4,000 and wiped out about $500 million worth of leveraged trades. This move further emphasizes the power these whales carry in deciding price movements.

Also Read: Bitcoin Whales Unleash $260.7 Billion Sell-off, Fueling Investors’ Bull Market Fears

It further even reinforces the narrative that until these large holders make their moves, the broader market often remains in a state of uncertainty, waiting to react to their next signal.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Michael van de Poppe recently shared a post on X that Bitcoin is nearing its short-term price level, with September often being a tough month for the market. He mentioned that Bitcoin could possibly drop into the $100,000–$103,000 zone and noted the current monthly candle that is currently seen on the chart does not look strong.

In his view, it would be unlikely for Bitcoin to retest its all-time high soon, and he expects a fresh low this month before a rebound in the fourth quarter.

Also Read: SUI Growth Continues Eyeing $3.90 Amid Strong Adoption

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0,0144+0,13%
Xai
XAI$0,04696+2,39%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0,0012-7,69%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Partager
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0,008554+11,91%
WELL3
WELL$0,0002773-2,18%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000084-5,61%
Partager
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Partager
pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

PANews reported on September 3rd that pump.fun announced the launch of "Project Ascend," an update aimed at improving the sustainability of its token and strengthening its engagement with the community. These updates include: 1. a 10x increase in creator earnings through a dynamic fee mechanism; 2. a 10x increase in the processing speed of CTO creator fee applications. pump.fun explained that Dynamic Fees V1 is a new tiered creator fee structure designed specifically for PumpSwap. Creator fees are tiered by market capitalization, meaning higher token market capitalization results in lower creator fees.
FUNToken
FUN$0,009383-0,96%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01267+5,93%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003931+9,92%
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 08:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

Starknet Mainnet’s Triumphant Recovery: Operations Resume Seamlessly

Trump Death Rumors Sparked a Crypto Betting Frenzy