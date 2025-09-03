Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

David Bailey, CEO of Nakamoto, shared that there are two major whales who are to leave the market before Bitcoin’s price can push upwards. According to him, they are holding back Bitcoin’s growth, noting that once they finish selling, the price could surge to $150,000.

Michael van de Poppe, an X analyst, highlighted that Bitcoin price is likely to hit its historically weak month.

Nakamoto CEO David Bailey has shared his perspective on Bitcoin’s recent price action, causing interesting debates among many traders and investors in the crypto space. According to him, two whales are the sole reason for Bitcoin’s price stagnancy.

Basically, he said that once these major players finish offloading their positions, the path could be open for Bitcoin to surge toward its highly anticipated $150,000 mark. So, so far, investors have kept Bitcoin from rising, and due to the significant amount of tokens they hold, what they do next will play a key role in whether the price can climb or if it will continue to drop.

How Bitcoin Whale Activities Move the Market



The knowledge of the fact that Bitcoin whales and big institutions are the ones who move and decide the fate of different tokens in the crypto market is an already established fact. In very understanding terms, every single move of price and activity that goes on in the ecosystem and backend of every token is decided by the whales and big institutions.

Recently, Tronweekly covered an article that briefly covered how the sale of a major whale caused the price of Bitcoin to drop by $4,000 and wiped out about $500 million worth of leveraged trades. This move further emphasizes the power these whales carry in deciding price movements.

It further even reinforces the narrative that until these large holders make their moves, the broader market often remains in a state of uncertainty, waiting to react to their next signal.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Michael van de Poppe recently shared a post on X that Bitcoin is nearing its short-term price level, with September often being a tough month for the market. He mentioned that Bitcoin could possibly drop into the $100,000–$103,000 zone and noted the current monthly candle that is currently seen on the chart does not look strong.

In his view, it would be unlikely for Bitcoin to retest its all-time high soon, and he expects a fresh low this month before a rebound in the fourth quarter.

