Bitcoin Price Drops to $113,000 – Analysis Company Shares Report on What May Happen Next

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 17:17
Bitcoin
BTC$113,757.62-1.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02193+1.90%
MAY
MAY$0.04799-3.18%
RedStone
RED$0.375-0.89%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004165+0.65%

Cryptocurrency analysis firm MakroVision published its latest technical assessment of Bitcoin, stating that the price is continuing its correction. According to the company’s updated chart analysis, BTC is currently trading just below $113,000.

The analysis indicated that the price was struggling to hold onto the 0.382 Fibonacci level ($114,200) and the red trend channel in the short term. However, this barrier was recently broken to the downside.

Weekly chart showing the decline in Bitcoin price.

According to the report shared by the analysis company, the prominent levels in the BTC price are as follows:

  • The $114,200 support (0.382 Fibonacci) was tested.
  • Below this, the range of 111 thousand – 108 thousand dollars stands out.
  • However, it is stated that a strong rise could be triggered again if it breaks above $120,300.

MakroVision stated that the current correction is progressing quite rapidly and strongly from a technical perspective, and that the possibility of a pullback to the 0.5-0.618 Fibonacci retracement zone remains on the table. The company warned its followers that a deeper decline could jeopardize the medium- to long-term upward trend.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-price-drops-to-113000-analysis-company-shares-report-on-what-may-happen-next/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007+0.01%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004514+8.98%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-3.07%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
Partager
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
Boundless Network
BUN$0.000547--%
READY
READY$0.003245+0.34%
Edge
EDGE$0.69553+20.01%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:10
Partager
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
U
U$0.01828-12.95%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017311+0.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0892+23.88%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Unauthorized crypto trading now carries 2 years of prison in Hungary

Value Today Means Moving Faster Than the Plan