Bitcoin Price Eyes $100,000–$107,000 Support Zone Amid Heavy Liquidations

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 04:16
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01204-2.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019071+2.06%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-1.40%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1818+17.74%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01978+0.10%

Over the past three months, the crypto market has witnessed a fierce “liquidity sweep,” with long and short positions using low to medium leverage being wiped out in succession. 

This reflects the reality that the current market lacks a clear dominant force, and it is driven primarily by bidirectional liquidity hunts.

Mass Liquidations for Bitcoin

According to data from Alphractal, 94% of traders were liquidated during this period. When applying a 50% Liquidity Threshold filter, only densely concentrated liquidity zones remain. This indicates that price has actively “sought out” large order clusters to clear positions.

Ethereum has experienced a similar scenario, with both long and short positions heavily impacted over the past 30 days.

Bitcoin liquidation heatmap. Source: Alphractal

For Bitcoin, the most prominent feature is the formation of a massive long cluster around $104,000–$107,000. This concentrated liquidity zone aligns with the $100,000–$107,000 support zone, which Analyst Axel Adler Jr. identified based on on-chain data.

Bitcoin on-chain data. Source: Axel Adler Jr

Specifically, this level marks the intersection of the Short-Term Holder Realized Price (the average cost basis for short-term investors) and the 200-day SMA. This factor bolsters the reliability of this support zone’s “defensive” role. Many experts predict that if this zone is breached, a deeper retreat to the $92,000–$93,000 range will occur.

As BeInCrypto reported, Bitcoin’s spot taker activity has turned sell-dominant, highlighting fading buy-side demand and risk of a drop toward $107,557 support.

Conversely, the $108,800 level is the short-term dividing line between a bull and bear market. According to Murphy Chen, this represents the short-term cost basis for investors.

A stable close above this threshold signals a significant reduction in selling pressure. However, losing this level could trigger a short-term sell-off.

STH-RP’s bull-bear dividing line and price dynamics. Source: Murphy Chen

In other words, the $108,800 zone is the “gateway” that determines whether Bitcoin sustains its upward momentum or enters a deeper correction phase.

The market has liquidated 94% of accounts over the past three months. This highlights the dangers of high-leverage trading during a market dominated by liquidity hunts.

As the 50% filter highlights, trading near large liquidity clusters often carries high risk. This makes defensive strategies, stop-loss placement, and position management more critical.

The post Bitcoin Price Eyes $100,000–$107,000 Support Zone Amid Heavy Liquidations appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/heavy-liquidations-rock-bitcoin/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,246.86+0.94%
TONCOIN
TON$3.164+1.57%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Partager
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0.0114-8.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.475+4.26%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03635+1.25%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Last week, the primary market regained its popularity, with five projects with financing scales of more than 10 million US dollars disclosed. Among them, the cryptocurrency insurance company Meanwhile completed a US$40 million Series A financing round jointly led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures.
B
B$0.56887+2.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10199+2.89%
RWAX
APP$0.002911+0.86%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 10:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand