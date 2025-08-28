Bitcoin Price Eyes $150,000 in 2026, But Analysts Predict Ozak AI Will Deliver 100x First

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 15:13
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1323+6.52%

bitcoin35 main AD 4nXeDMGJTmxZ8Bt4SWJrDOr2jtUk6pDtmqRCQbDqwEmz0beUeKRfv37QTVKKjqCD32PNsY8aqtk21Ab43zlYnL8enUzSpdcQ7yO0myFU7j5KYN3sYCG26RzvoK85f3EJRfNXPC8kG?key=3M69FnIHU aHN5dJksl10w

Bitcoin is expected to reach $150,000 in 2026, but analysts point to Ozak AI ($OZ) as a project that may provide 100x returns sooner. The AI-powered cryptocurrency project integrates AI and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) to enable automation, predictive analytics, and secure data processing.

Ozak AI Presale Performance and Growth Potential

Ozak AI is currently in its fifth presale phase, with each token priced at $0.01. The project has collected more than $2.45 million and sold 825 million tokens out of the total supply. The presale allocation is expected to capture a large number of early investors who will be positioned before its planned listing at $0.05.

The project presents Ozak Stream Network (OSN), a platform that combines AI and blockchain to provide real-time market analytics and predictive information across industries. In addition, Ozak AI uses DePIN architecture to provide secure, fast, and decentralized data processing to increase scalability and reliability.

The tokens will be used to facilitate staking, rewards, and governance, which will give holders an active role in the ecosystem. Analysts believe that the innovative technology will increase the adoption of Ozak AI and will push its price to the target of $1, which could provide a 100x increase in value in a shorter time than Bitcoin.

Institutional Interest, Partnerships, and Ecosystem Expansion

Ozak AI has attracted interest from institutional investors looking for AI-driven blockchain solutions.This increased interest lends credence and facilitates wider adoption in finance, IoT, and capital markets.

The platform has also announced strategic partnerships with SINT, Hive Intelligence, and Weblume, integrating advanced data capabilities and expanding its reach within Web3 ecosystems. Ozak AI has also become visible at major industry events, such as Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali, a Global Roadshow, and the GM Vietnam Community Event.

The project is also increasing community participation with a $1 million giveaway program during the presale, rewarding more than 100 participants. Ozak AI is already listed on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap have been mentioned in Cointelegraph, Cryptopolitan, and CryptoDaily, which further consolidates their position in the market.

Conclusion

Whereas Bitcoin is expected to reach $150,000 in 2026, analysts indicate that Ozak AI ($OZ) has the potential to 100x in a shorter period of time because of its AI-powered ecosystem, DePIN infrastructure, and robust presale. As the institutional attention, strategic partnerships, and adoption continue to grow, Ozak AI stands as one of the most exciting projects in the emerging AI-blockchain space.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to BeInCrypto, despite positive macroeconomic signals from China's economic stimulus policies and the Federal Reserve's potential September rate cut, an altcoin season has yet to arrive. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Jean-David Péquignot stated that accommodative central bank policies could indeed increase market liquidity and drive speculative inflows into risky assets. However, the market currently lacks sufficient trading volume and broad-based growth momentum. Ethereum's recent price increase relative to Bitcoin is seen as a potential signal of a market shift, but it is not yet sufficient to trigger a full-blown altcoin season. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index monitoring, the indicator is currently 44, far below the key level of 75. Bitcoin's market dominance remains at 58%, continuing to occupy a core position in the crypto market.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006229+15.03%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.193+6.42%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4368-0.38%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 15:10
Partager
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0751+30.60%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.201+0.90%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:54
Partager
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,089.91+1.97%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006229+15.03%
Ethereum
ETH$4,595.7-0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

5 ETH leverages $6.5 million in voting rights, Arbitrum election turmoil reveals the "Pandora's box" of DAO governance

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps