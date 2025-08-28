Bitcoin is expected to reach $150,000 in 2026, but analysts point to Ozak AI ($OZ) as a project that may provide 100x returns sooner. The AI-powered cryptocurrency project integrates AI and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) to enable automation, predictive analytics, and secure data processing.

Ozak AI Presale Performance and Growth Potential

Ozak AI is currently in its fifth presale phase, with each token priced at $0.01. The project has collected more than $2.45 million and sold 825 million tokens out of the total supply. The presale allocation is expected to capture a large number of early investors who will be positioned before its planned listing at $0.05.

The project presents Ozak Stream Network (OSN), a platform that combines AI and blockchain to provide real-time market analytics and predictive information across industries. In addition, Ozak AI uses DePIN architecture to provide secure, fast, and decentralized data processing to increase scalability and reliability.

The tokens will be used to facilitate staking, rewards, and governance, which will give holders an active role in the ecosystem. Analysts believe that the innovative technology will increase the adoption of Ozak AI and will push its price to the target of $1, which could provide a 100x increase in value in a shorter time than Bitcoin.

Institutional Interest, Partnerships, and Ecosystem Expansion

Ozak AI has attracted interest from institutional investors looking for AI-driven blockchain solutions.This increased interest lends credence and facilitates wider adoption in finance, IoT, and capital markets.

The platform has also announced strategic partnerships with SINT, Hive Intelligence, and Weblume, integrating advanced data capabilities and expanding its reach within Web3 ecosystems. Ozak AI has also become visible at major industry events, such as Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali, a Global Roadshow, and the GM Vietnam Community Event.

The project is also increasing community participation with a $1 million giveaway program during the presale, rewarding more than 100 participants. Ozak AI is already listed on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap have been mentioned in Cointelegraph, Cryptopolitan, and CryptoDaily, which further consolidates their position in the market.

Conclusion

Whereas Bitcoin is expected to reach $150,000 in 2026, analysts indicate that Ozak AI ($OZ) has the potential to 100x in a shorter period of time because of its AI-powered ecosystem, DePIN infrastructure, and robust presale. As the institutional attention, strategic partnerships, and adoption continue to grow, Ozak AI stands as one of the most exciting projects in the emerging AI-blockchain space.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI