Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC momentum fades, edging below $115,000 despite Putin-Zelenskyy meeting on the cards

Par : Fxstreet
2025/08/19 18:16
Bitcoin
BTC$114,538.58-0.81%
  • Bitcoin price continues to trade in red on Tuesday after falling nearly 5% from its record high of $124,474 set last week.
  • US President Donald Trump called President Putin to arrange trilateral talks with the Russian leader and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.
  • Despite the weakness in the BTC price, treasury companies such as Metaplanet and Strategy remain comfortable buying at these levels.

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to lose steam, slipping below $115,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after retreating nearly 5% from last week’s record high of $124,474. The decline comes as markets turn cautious ahead of geopolitical developments, with US President Donald Trump confirming to arrange trilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Despite the price weakness, treasury firms like Metaplanet and Strategy continue to accumulate BTC at current price dips.

Trump to arrange a trilateral meeting between Russia and Ukraine 

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and several European leaders met with US President Trump at the White House on Monday for fresh talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. This comes after the summit in Alaska on Friday, in which Trump met with Russian President Putin. 

The key takeaway of Monday’s meeting was that Donald Trump is set to arrange trilateral talks with the Russian leader and Zelenskyy. This raises hopes for a breakthrough towards ending the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and could help risk-on sentiment, which could boost investors’ confidence and rally in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. 

Apart from the trilateral talks, the US would help guarantee Ukraine’s security, Trump said. It is not clear what form those would take, with possibilities including foreign troops deployed on the ground, joint air and sea patrols, intelligence sharing or logistical support.

Bitcoin’s treasury companies buy BTC dips 

Bitcoin price continues to trade below $115,000 on Tuesday, having fallen nearly 6% from its recent record high of $124,474.  Despite this price pullback, treasury companies such as Metaplanet and Strategy had added a total of 1,185 BTC on Monday, comfortably buying at these price dips.

https://twitter.com/saylor/status/1957412760133779876

QCP Capital reported on Monday that implied volatility is still relatively low, and the market does not expect a major breakout. 

“Sideways trade seems likely, with dips near 112,000 attracting buyers and rallies toward 120,000 meeting supply, at least until Friday when Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes the stage”, reported QCP analyst.

CryptoQuant Long-Term Holder (LTHs) Realized Profit and Loss data indicate that the metric’s current levels are green and remain moderate, suggesting that LTHs are realizing gains, albeit not as aggressively as in previous peaks seen during 2017, 2018–2019 and 2022–2023 bull markets. This suggests that BTC is trading near its all-time high, yet selling pressure is controlled and still has room for further upside.

BTC LTH Realized Profit and Loss chart. Source: CryptoQuant

BTC LTH Realized Profit and Loss chart. Source: CryptoQuant

Some signs of concern

SoSoValue data shows that institutional investors recorded a mild outflow of $121.81 million on Monday, continuing their second-day of outflows. If these outflows continue and intensify, the BTC price could face further correction.

Total Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow chart. Source: SoSoValue

Total Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow chart. Source: SoSoValue

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC momentum indicators show weakness

Bitcoin price reached a new all-time high of $124,474 on Thursday but failed to maintain its upward strength and declined 4% on the same day. BTC hovered around the $117,300 level during the weekend. On Monday, BTC extended the decline, closing below $116,300. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it continues to trade down, falling below an ascending trendline drawn by connecting multiple lows since early April.

If BTC closes below its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $115,046 and the ascending trendline on a daily basis, it could extend losses toward its next support level at $111,980.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 44 on the daily chart, below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showed a bearish crossover on Sunday, giving a sell signal and suggesting a downward trend ahead.

BTC/USDT daily chart 

BTC/USDT daily chart 

However, if BTC finds support around the 50-day EMA at $115,046 and closes above the daily level of $116,000, it could extend the recovery toward its psychological level of $120,000.

Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.

Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins have rapidly become a central pillar of the digital asset economy, now exceeding a combined market capitalization of $230 billion as of mid-2025, according to Morningstar DBRS. The market is led by Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), with other players including USDe, DAI, and FDUSD (see Exhibit 1). This growth has been fuelled by their stability — pegged to the U.S. dollar — and their ability to function as digital cash within the blockchain ecosystem. The passage of the first federal stablecoin legislation on July 17 has also accelerated adoption. With regulation in place, U.S. banks are beginning to explore launching their own stablecoins, notes the agency. “Stablecoins offer efficiency and innovation in the financial system, but they also pose both opportunities and risks for banks,” Morningstar DBRS analysts wrote in a report published Tuesday. How Stablecoins Work: Cheaper, Faster, Smarter Money Morningstar explains stablecoins are designed to combine the reliability of fiat currencies with the efficiency of blockchain. Unlike traditional payment rails — credit cards, ACH, or wire transfers — stablecoin transactions settle in seconds. “Stablecoins are programmable money,” Morningstar notes, highlighting their use in smart contracts that automatically execute financial operations. This has made them attractive for cross-border payments, e-commerce, and remittances. Major issuers like Tether, Circle, and PayPal back their coins with reserves of short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, ensuring stability and redeemability. The efficiency advantage is stark: where wire transfers can cost up to $50 and take days to settle, stablecoins move instantly with negligible fees. This dynamic is drawing users away from banks’ legacy systems. Risks to U.S. Banks: Deposits and Payments at Stake Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks’ core business models. The most immediate concern is deposit flight. If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations. According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating. “ A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks’ ability to fund new loans or extend credit,” Morningstar analysts said. Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, enabling cheaper and faster transfers. As Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is significant, threatening revenue from transaction services. Not All Bad News: A Path Forward for Banks Despite the risks, Morningstar highlights potential opportunities. Banks could leverage their regulatory credibility to serve as custodians of stablecoin reserves, manage U.S. Treasury holdings, and provide settlement and compliance infrastructure. These services could open new fee income streams. The newly passed GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) sets capital and reserve requirements for issuers, creating a more level playing field. Some banks are considering launching their own fully backed stablecoins, integrated into existing compliance systems, to retain deposits and stay competitive. “Whether stablecoins ultimately represent an opportunity or a threat to U.S. banks will depend on regulatory design and market adoption,” Morningstar concludes.
U
U$0.0208-5.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05119+5.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09994-0.11%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/08/19 20:20
Partager
Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

PANews June 19, according to the latest Fox News poll, as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, American voters are divided on Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities,
FOX Token
FOX$0.03033+0.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09994-0.11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0939+14.65%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:22
Partager
Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

The post Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The 2025 bull run is minting new millionaires, and some analysts believe a small set of high-potential altcoins could match Bitcoin’s early growth trajectory. If you pick the right ones, a $1,000 investment today could grow to $1 million by 2026.  Here are the three best picks: Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A meme coin that became …
Bitcoin
BTC$114,601.91-0.61%
Triathon
GROW$0.0103+0.98%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407-13.40%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:58
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup

BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!