The post Bitcoin Price is Losing a Crucial Support Level: Time to Worry or Buy the Dip? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitcoin price has slipped below a key support level, sparking concerns among traders and long-term investors about whether this breakdown could trigger a deeper correction. After weeks of sideways movement, the market now faces heightened volatility, with sentiment turning cautious as selling pressure builds. While some analysts view this as a red flag for further downside, others argue it could be a healthy pullback before the next leg higher.

The real question investors are asking is whether this support loss signals weakness—or an opportunity to buy the dip.

Why Bitcoin Lost Support and How Sentiment Shifted

Bitcoin’s drop below $111,500 in the past 24 hours marks its weakest level in nearly two months, raising the risk of retests at $107K and $104K. On-chain data shows short-term holders (STHs) under pressure, with their cost basis around $107K now being tested. Since 8.8% of the circulating supply sits at an average entry of $113,600, many STHs are already underwater, which could trigger further selling.

Derivatives activity adds to the weakness, with muted spot volume and open interest suggesting shallow liquidity. ETF flows also reflect caution: Bitcoin funds saw outflows of $1.5 billion, while Ethereum ETFs attracted inflows, hinting at a capital shift. Despite 90% of BTC wallets still being in profit, traders remain cautious. Overall, Bitcoin’s lost support highlights fragile STH positioning, weak derivatives momentum, and institutional caution. Unless BTC reclaims $111.5K–$113K quickly, sentiment risks turning more bearish with deeper downside tests likely.

Bitcoin Price Outlook for the Next 7 Days

The next week will decide whether Bitcoin stabilises or slides deeper. Immediate focus lies on $111.5K–$113K, which doubles as both psychological resistance and the STH cost basis. A recovery above this zone could spark relief toward $116K–$118K, but momentum must improve to sustain the move.

If Bitcoin fails to hold current levels, $107K becomes the next critical defence. Losing it may accelerate liquidations, pushing BTC toward $104K or even $97K. On-chain data suggests whales are waiting for these lower levels to accumulate, meaning the downside may invite eventual support.

Institutional flows will play a key role: continued ETF outflows could pressure sentiment, while even small inflows may restore confidence. Macro cues like Fed policy updates will also guide volatility.

In short, consolidation above $111.5K–$113K would ease bearish pressure, while weakness below $111K leaves Bitcoin vulnerable to a sharper correction.