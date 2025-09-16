Bitcoin Price Is Not The Best Way To Measure The Cycle; Pundit Reveals A Stronger Factor

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/16 05:00
MAY
MAY$0.0432-11.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001864-3.16%

The Bitcoin price action has long been used as the standard measurement of its market cycle. While price has served as a convenient benchmark, a crypto analyst argues that it may not be the most reliable tool for understanding the cycle. Instead, his analysis points to a stronger factor that could serve as a better framework for measuring Bitcoin’s market cycle. 

Time Proves More Reliable Than Bitcoin Price 

Bitcoin enthusiasts often focus on price as the ultimate measure of progress in a market cycle, but crypto analyst Christian Chifoi has presented a different perspective that challenges conventional thinking. In his latest analysis on X social media, Chifoi explained that focusing solely on BTC’s four-year cycle or short-term gains is like watching the market through a narrow lens. He argues that the true driver of the cryptocurrency’s trajectory is not price but time. 

By examining Bitcoin’s historical movements, Chifoi emphasized that the market follows a structural rhythm that goes beyond mere price action. He noted the significance of the “SHMITA years,” pointing to 2014-2015 and 2021-2022 as pivotal moments in the cryptocurrency’s history. 

Bitcoin

By his calculations, the next major inflection is expected around 2028/2029, occurring at a 2,550-day interval. This framework places great emphasis on time as the primary variable, while price is simply a reflection that unfolds after the passage of time. In Chifoi’s view, “time > price” is the correct equation for compounding wealth over multiple cycles. 

Looking ahead, the analyst sees two possible scenarios for Bitcoin’s next major move. The first possibility is an early blow-off top in 2028, followed by a sharp cyclical correction. The alternative scenario mirrors the 2021 cycle, where BTC peaked early in the year, then went through a prolonged distribution phase lasting 8-10 months. While it remains uncertain which outcome will play out, Chifoi stressed that “time will show the price,” underscoring that the intermissions between cycles are just as crucial as the market tops and bottoms.

Preparing For The Next Altcoin Season

Beyond Bitcoin, Chifoi strongly emphasized the altcoin market in his analysis. The crypto analyst predicts the market could experience another explosive altcoin season in the 2028/2029 window. However, he also cautioned that the market could undergo a necessary cleansing phase before the altcoin season arrives. This shakeout period, or “intermission,” is expected to eliminate weaker projects, leaving space for stronger, more resilient altcoins to dominate the next cycle. 

To prepare for this, Chifoi revealed his personal strategy of maintaining 20% of his holdings in cash while gradually building his positions further during the intermission phase. His reasoning is rooted in the same principle of prioritizing time over price when measuring the Bitcoin market cycle. By positioning early, the market expert believes that investors could maximize their exposure to the next major cycle without exhausting themselves in short-term market chases.

Bitcoin
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Project Eleven, a development company focusing on post-quantum cryptography, has completed a $6 million financing, led by Variant Fund and quantum
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0861+2.74%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:47
Partager
Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

The post Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has announced a dedicated AI team to make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AI agents and the emerging machine economy. Davide Crapis, a research scientist, will lead the team working closely with the Foundation’s Protocol and Ecosystem arms.  The Foundation revealed that the dAI Team will focus on two primary goals. The first is to give AI agents and robots mechanisms to pay, coordinate, and follow rules without intermediaries, which it described as the AI Economy on Ethereum. The second is to ensure AI development does not become dependent on a few centralized platforms by promoting open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives, which it described as the Decentralized AI Stack.  Ethereum aims to build an AI economy with the dAI Team Davide Crapis, the team’s lead research scientist, revealed in a post that the group aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI agents. He noted that AI will be a big part of all humanity and the future of Ethereum usage. He described AI as a new frontier for Ethereum compared to earlier waves of DeFi. He also pledged that the team will build technology and support the interoperability of AI agents on-chain.  We’re starting a new AI Team at the Ethereum Foundation (the dAI Team).Our mission: make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AIs and the machine economy. The team will focus on two main areas:– AI Economy on Ethereum = giving AI agents and robots ways… pic.twitter.com/9sWVS4dp0K — Davide Crapis (@DavideCrapis) September 15, 2025 The dAI Team will focus on the ERC-8004 standard, which allows AI agents to be discoverable, verifiable, and transactable across the Ethereum ecosystem. The standard is expected to be completed by November, and the final form will be presented at Devconnect in Buenos Aires. The…
Waves
WAVES$1.1334-3.42%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.12005+500.25%
FORM
FORM$2.1548-5.20%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:47
Partager
Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

To repay the victims of the hack, Nemo Protocol issues $NEMO debt tokens to pay off 2.6M. Users are provided with 1.1 tokens pegged to losses; recovery will be based on the recovery rate of the fund. Nemo Protocol has also announced an ambitious debt token issuance to compensate customers who were caught up in […] The post Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012837-17.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-7.38%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01854-10.21%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 05:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

REX-Osprey Unveils Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for Launch on September 18

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Holds Near $0.25 as SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Lead Meme Coin Recovery