Bitcoin price loses key multiyear support trendline: A classic BTC fakeout?

BTC could drop to $80,000 by 2025’s end if support breaks decisively, but analysts say that wouldn’t necessarily mark the start of a bear market.
Key takeaways:
Bitcoin is dropping below a critical multiyear trendline support, sparking bear market fears.
One analyst sees the breakdown as a fakeout, however, suggesting that dips below $100,000 will serve as a buying opportunity.
Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-loses-multiyear-support-trendline-classic-btc-fakeout?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound