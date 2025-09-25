Cryptocurrency analysis firm CryptoQuant said the calm in the Bitcoin price could be the calm before the storm. Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their ExpectationsCryptocurrency analysis firm CryptoQuant said the calm in the Bitcoin price could be the calm before the storm. Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/25 05:20
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01592+2.51%
MAY
MAY$0.04019+0.92%
Cryptocurrency analysis firm CryptoQuant said the calm in the Bitcoin price could be the calm before the storm.

Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Partager
Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

TLDR Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill to prevent AI from achieving legal personhood. The bill prohibits AI from holding management roles in organizations and overseeing human employees. AI programs would be barred from owning property or controlling assets under the proposed legislation. Human representatives would be held accountable for any legal violations involving [...] The post Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood appeared first on Blockonomi.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1267+3.17%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/25 06:17
Partager
Wall Street Cooldown Meets Crypto Pop: Midweek Winners and Losers Revealed

Wall Street Cooldown Meets Crypto Pop: Midweek Winners and Losers Revealed

U.S. equities kicked off the week on solid footing but slipped by Wednesday, giving the markets a well-deserved cooldown. Over in crypto, the entire market ticked up 1.23% with bitcoin edging past $114,000—only to cool its heels right alongside the rest. Wall Street Stumbles as Bitcoin Miners Shine Bright Midweek Wall Street bled red today, […]
1
1$0.015207+10.17%
Union
U$0.010574+3.57%
Zypher Network
POP$0.008929-0.29%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/25 05:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Wall Street Cooldown Meets Crypto Pop: Midweek Winners and Losers Revealed

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Cardano Eyes $1, Mantle Builds Momentum, BlockDAG Proves Adoption with Awakening Testnet and 3M Miners!