In a recent post, Schiff pointed out that Bitcoin has slipped below $109,000 — a drop of roughly 13% from its highs just two weeks ago.

He described the decline as troubling given the surge of institutional demand in recent months. According to Schiff, the price could tumble further, potentially testing levels as low as $75,000.

Doubts Over Institutional Impact

Schiff also questioned why Bitcoin is underperforming despite high-profile corporate purchases. “Dozens of companies are buying aggressively, yet the price is still 12% below its record,” he said, contrasting Bitcoin’s fall with gold’s flat performance and the NASDAQ’s relatively mild 1% dip over the same period.

READ MORE: Trump Family Doubles Down on Crypto With Massive Polymarket Investment

A Rare Admission

In an unusual twist, Schiff admitted he was wrong about Bitcoin never surpassing $100,000 — a target it already breached. However, he maintained that the rally lacks staying power and suggested any rebound may be short-lived before another correction.

While Schiff has consistently dismissed Bitcoin as a long-term store of value, his latest comments underscore the persistent divide between gold advocates and crypto investors, especially as institutional players continue to accumulate BTC despite heightened volatility.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Bitcoin Price Outlook: Economist Predicts BTC Crash to $75,000 appeared first on Coindoo.