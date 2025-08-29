Bitcoin Price Outlook for 2026 — Analysts Target $120K as Institutional Whales Return

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/29 09:50
Bitcoin’s future outlook is drawing renewed attention, and altcoins like MAGACOIN FINANCE are increasingly part of the conversation. Analysts now forecast Bitcoin reaching six-figure prices by 2026, with whales showing renewed interest, sparking discussions on where traders should position next. Analysts’ Conservative to Mid-Range Bitcoin Predictions Forecasts for Bitcoin in 2026 cover a wide spectrum. […]

Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price Outlook for 2026 — Analysts Target $120K as Institutional Whales Return

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-etf-buzz-builds-magacoin-finance-presale-gains-trader-momentum/
Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

The recent crypto crash continued on Monday, June 23, as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment amid an ongoing geopolitical crisis. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $101,000, up from Sunday’s low of $98,230, while Ethereum (ETH) rose to $2,250.  Total liquidations…
