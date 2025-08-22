Bitcoin price pops and Ethereum jumps 7% as Powell speech buoys crypto markets

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/22 23:39

Cryptocurrencies reacted sharply to Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, with Bitcoin jumping above $115,000 and Ethereum surging more than 8% to above $4,600.

Summary
  • Bitcoin rose from $113k to near $116k as cryptocurrencies reacted to Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech.
  • Ethereum price also jumped, rising more than 8% to above $4,600.
  • Powell has hinted at the Fed cutting rates in September.

After a week of downside action, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) led the cryptocurrency market in a sharp rally on Friday, with the broader market rallying as Fed chair Jerome Powell hinted at potential interest rate cuts in September.

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumping more than 850 points, Bitcoin spiked nearly 3% to trade near $116,000, while Ethereum rose more than 8% to break above $4,600.

What did Powell say?

As investors cheered Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, the global crypto market gained 2.5% to over $3.95 trillion. The gains also triggered a surge in liquidations, which climbed 85% to over $585 million as the sudden price spike caught shorts off guard.

Powell’s speech at the central bank’s annual symposium in Wyoming was a highly anticipated event. While the Fed chair did not explicitly state that a rate cut is coming in September, his remarks provided a strong hint.

In particular, Powell said current conditions ‘may warrant’ the central bank’s move to cut interest rates. 

The remarks now see investors increase bets on a rate cut in September, with the CME FedWatch tool now reading 90%. 

Powell also signaled that the Fed wants to move away from its framework requiring it to target inflation strictly at 2%. With these details in place, crypto and other risk assets are likely to continue higher.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003236+0.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.07-3.18%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13864+0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Partager
Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008112+5.74%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04173+7.13%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Partager
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10238+2.40%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Particl
PART$0.1847+2.27%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto