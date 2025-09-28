Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025: Mike Novogratz Sees $200K on Policy Change

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/28 13:00
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00164287+0.15%
Bitcoin
  • Mike Novogratz sees a dovish Federal Reserve as Bitcoin’s strongest bull driver.
  • A Trump-era Fed appointment could push Bitcoin to $200,000, but risks remain for the U.S. economy.
  • Tokenization and community-driven assets are reshaping portfolios and market narratives.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has laid out one of the boldest outlooks yet for Bitcoin. Speaking in a recent interview, he said that Bitcoin’s biggest bull catalyst could come from Washington rather than Wall Street.

If former President Donald Trump wins another term and appoints a dovish Federal Reserve chair, aggressive interest rate cuts could follow.

In that scenario, Novogratz believes Bitcoin could climb as high as $200,000. He also warned that such a policy would come at a cost, potentially undermining the Fed’s independence and damaging the U.S. economy.

His comments are notable given his presence in the industry. Having been with Fortress Investment Group and now heading Galaxy Digital, he has been right in the thick of multi-billion-dollar crypto deals.

He recalled having been through a $9 billion Bitcoin transaction, evidencing the scale of institutional interest.

For him, the juncture between macro policy and crypto markets is more than an abstraction but something with which he has to wrestle on an ongoing basis.

Also Read: Bitcoin Faces Minor Setback but Eyes $117,500 Recovery Target

Tokenization to Reshape Global Finance

Apart from monetary policy, Novogratz cited structural changes that could redefine crypto’s role in global finance.

Tokenization of the traditional assets is picking up steam, creating portfolios with equities, bond-oriented fixed income, stablecoins, and crypto all within a single wallet.

He explained how Galaxy’s shares have already been tokenized on platforms like Superstate, with Solana emerging as a leading chain for such infrastructure.

This evolution is a shift from hype cycles of speculation to long-term portfolio creation. Through an integration of traditional finance with peer-to-peer networks, institutions look to build markets in credit, diversified returns, and novel trading platforms.

At the moment, legislation in the States and a more crypto-favourable outcome from the SEC are paving the way towards such a shift.

XRP, Cardano, and Bitcoin Show Power of Community Loyalty

Novogratz also covered the crypto markets’ cultural dimension. Ethereum’s decentralization, Solana’s capital markets push, and XRP’s survival through litigation show community fervor building value as much as technicals.

He compared these networks to “cults,” with faith and identity driving adoption. XRP and Cardano, for example, survive because of their committed owners, while Bitcoin endures as a symbol of independence to others.

Nevertheless, Novogratz speculated whether there is something unique about this cycle. Equity valuations are outlandish, with vendors marketing with vendor financing like NVIDIA and Oracle.

If an increase in risk-taking comes with looser monetary conditions, volatility might peak on crypto as well as traditional assets. The potential is staggering in Novogratz’s view, but so too is the sensitivity of the underlying system to it.

Also Read: 180 Public Firms Hold Bitcoin: Saylor Says Digital Gold Could Be 10x Bigger Than Gold

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Brazil Drives 62% of Latin America’s Crypto Media Audience Amid Regional Traffic Slump – Outset Report

Brazil Drives 62% of Latin America’s Crypto Media Audience Amid Regional Traffic Slump – Outset Report

Outset’s latest Q2 2025 report shows a paradox in Latin America: crypto adoption is climbing fast, yet media visibility is collapsing at the same time. The study shows that while millions of new users are entering the crypto space, crypto-native outlets are losing more than half of their traffic, raising questions about how adoption and
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2187+5.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07678+2.86%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/28 13:30
Partager
Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01472-3.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010336-3.03%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000306-2.54%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Partager
‘No hidden fees’ – Will SWIFT’s instant cross-border payments plan affect XRP?

‘No hidden fees’ – Will SWIFT’s instant cross-border payments plan affect XRP?

Will SWIFT upgrades derail XRP's vision?
CROSS
CROSS$0.22898-5.48%
XRP
XRP$2.7885+0.27%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817-0.31%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/28 13:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Brazil Drives 62% of Latin America’s Crypto Media Audience Amid Regional Traffic Slump – Outset Report

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

‘No hidden fees’ – Will SWIFT’s instant cross-border payments plan affect XRP?

Paidun: kHYPE/WHYPE hit a low of 0.8802 a few days ago and has now restored the anchor exchange rate

A whale bought $1.07 million worth of EIGEN and $121,000 worth of LINEA