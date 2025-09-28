Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025: Mike Novogratz Sees $200K on Policy Change

Mike Novogratz sees a dovish Federal Reserve as Bitcoin’s strongest bull driver.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has laid out one of the boldest outlooks yet for Bitcoin. Speaking in a recent interview, he said that Bitcoin’s biggest bull catalyst could come from Washington rather than Wall Street.

If former President Donald Trump wins another term and appoints a dovish Federal Reserve chair, aggressive interest rate cuts could follow.

In that scenario, Novogratz believes Bitcoin could climb as high as $200,000. He also warned that such a policy would come at a cost, potentially undermining the Fed’s independence and damaging the U.S. economy.

His comments are notable given his presence in the industry. Having been with Fortress Investment Group and now heading Galaxy Digital, he has been right in the thick of multi-billion-dollar crypto deals.

He recalled having been through a $9 billion Bitcoin transaction, evidencing the scale of institutional interest.

For him, the juncture between macro policy and crypto markets is more than an abstraction but something with which he has to wrestle on an ongoing basis.

Tokenization to Reshape Global Finance

Apart from monetary policy, Novogratz cited structural changes that could redefine crypto’s role in global finance.

Tokenization of the traditional assets is picking up steam, creating portfolios with equities, bond-oriented fixed income, stablecoins, and crypto all within a single wallet.

He explained how Galaxy’s shares have already been tokenized on platforms like Superstate, with Solana emerging as a leading chain for such infrastructure.

This evolution is a shift from hype cycles of speculation to long-term portfolio creation. Through an integration of traditional finance with peer-to-peer networks, institutions look to build markets in credit, diversified returns, and novel trading platforms.

At the moment, legislation in the States and a more crypto-favourable outcome from the SEC are paving the way towards such a shift.

XRP, Cardano, and Bitcoin Show Power of Community Loyalty

Novogratz also covered the crypto markets’ cultural dimension. Ethereum’s decentralization, Solana’s capital markets push, and XRP’s survival through litigation show community fervor building value as much as technicals.

He compared these networks to “cults,” with faith and identity driving adoption. XRP and Cardano, for example, survive because of their committed owners, while Bitcoin endures as a symbol of independence to others.

Nevertheless, Novogratz speculated whether there is something unique about this cycle. Equity valuations are outlandish, with vendors marketing with vendor financing like NVIDIA and Oracle.

If an increase in risk-taking comes with looser monetary conditions, volatility might peak on crypto as well as traditional assets. The potential is staggering in Novogratz’s view, but so too is the sensitivity of the underlying system to it.

