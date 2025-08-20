Bitcoin Price Prediction for $140K–$150K Receives Peter Brandt’s Praise

TLDR

Peter Brandt calls Colin Talks Crypto’s Bitcoin prediction “brilliant” and outstanding.

Bitcoin could hit $140,000–$150,000 by October according to the Tether dominance chart.

The Tether model signals market peaks, not exact price predictions, according to its creator.

Bitcoin’s price prediction depends on sentiment and liquidity, not just Tether’s dominance.

Peter Brandt has expressed admiration for a Bitcoin price prediction shared by analyst Colin Talks Crypto. The prediction, based on Tether’s market share, has gained significant attention. Brandt called the chart “brilliant” and “outstanding,” recognizing the model’s potential in forecasting Bitcoin’s market cycles. The model has a track record of predicting major Bitcoin price peaks, including the double peak of 2021 and the failed attempt to break $70,000 in 2024.

Colin’s chart uses Tether dominance, which tracks the market share of the stablecoin relative to other cryptocurrencies, to predict Bitcoin’s tops. Each time Tether dominance approached the upper curve of the chart, Bitcoin’s price was near a major peak. The most recent predictions suggest that Bitcoin could reach $140,000 to $150,000 by October 2025, which has captured the attention of investors and traders alike.

Bitcoin’s Market Cycle and the Role of Tether Dominance

The Tether dominance chart isn’t a typical price prediction tool. Instead, it signals when the market may be approaching an overheated stage. According to Colin Talks Crypto, the model identifies when the market is nearing a peak, which aligns with key points in Bitcoin’s price history.

This method has proven effective in past cycles, including during the 2021 bull run and the brief surge above $100,000 in December 2024.

However, this chart does not predict the exact price level that Bitcoin will reach. It simply highlights when the market is likely to peak, signaling a good time to take profits. Colin explains that even though the chart has predicted price highs in the past, he cross-references it with broader indicators such as sentiment, liquidity, and his own CBBI index to make more informed trading decisions.

Can Tether Dominance Accurately Predict Bitcoin Peaks?

The concept of using Tether dominance to predict Bitcoin’s price movement raises an important question: Can a stablecoin’s market share really serve as a reliable market compass? While Tether’s influence on Bitcoin’s market cycles is clear, it’s not the only factor at play.

Factors such as market liquidity, institutional adoption, and macroeconomic conditions also play crucial roles in driving Bitcoin’s price.

Despite this, Brandt’s endorsement of the Tether dominance model adds credibility to the idea that it can serve as a useful tool for anticipating Bitcoin’s movements. Brandt’s long history in the trading world, along with his success in reading market cycles, suggests that Tether dominance could provide valuable insights into the broader trends in the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin’s Short-Term Outlook Amid Market Uncertainty

While many traders are focused on long-term forecasts, the short-term outlook for Bitcoin remains volatile. The cryptocurrency recently saw a drop, and technical indicators show a bearish trend. Some analysts predict that Bitcoin could correct to as low as $110,000 before the year ends, especially if it fails to maintain momentum and breaks below key support levels.

According to the Spot Taker CVD data from CryptoQuant, selling pressure has been increasing. This metric tracks the cumulative volume delta, which shows whether buyers or sellers dominate the market. The recent spike in sell orders has contributed to Bitcoin’s downturn, further signaling a potential for downside risk.

While Bitcoin’s price has faced short-term fluctuations, the long-term outlook remains positive, especially with predictions like Colin Talks Crypto’s forecast, supported by Tether dominance. The crypto market’s growing institutional interest and the continued adoption of Bitcoin suggest that its bull run might still be in the early stages.

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction for $140K–$150K Receives Peter Brandt’s Praise appeared first on CoinCentral.