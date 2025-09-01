The post Bitcoin Price Prediction for “Red September” 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitcoin is kicking off September under pressure. After a 6.49% slide in August, the leading cryptocurrency has opened the month at $108,253, staring down its historically weakest stretch of the year – a trend traders call “Red September.”

Since 2013, Bitcoin has posted an average loss of 3.77% in September, falling in eight of the past 11 years. The pattern isn’t unique to crypto; Wall Street has been plagued by September selloffs for nearly a century.

But this year the situation is far more volatile, and traders know it.

The September Effect on Crypto

Every year, September brings a familiar mix of selling pressure. The mood turns bearish, traders cut risks, and the market bleeds.

That fear is backed by market structure. Mutual funds lock in losses for tax purposes, liquidity shifts into bonds, and traders return from summer ready to rebalance. In crypto, these moves are amplified.

Bitcoin trades 24/7, leverage kicks in, and whale-driven volatility often makes things worse.

Geopolitics, Inflation, and a Risk-Asset Reality Check

Global risks are piling on. Inflation in the U.S. is stuck at 3.1%, two major wars are disrupting supply chains, and trade tensions are heating up. “The contemporary state of global geopolitics perfectly positions BTC for a steep decline come September 2025,” said Daniel Keller of InFlux Technologies.

Today, BTC moves like a risk asset and that makes it vulnerable to every macro shock.

Charts Flash Red as Institutions Pull Back

Bitcoin has broken below $110K, a level that supported its rally since May. Resistance sits near $114K, while analysts are watching $103K as the next key line. A retest of $100K is possible.

ETF data shows $751M in outflows, suggesting institutional caution. At the same time, whale wallets have climbed to a record 19,130 addresses, a sign some big players are buying the dip.

Also Read: Bitcoin Price is Losing a Crucial Support Level: Time to Worry or Buy the Dip?

A Crucial Month Ahead

September is loaded with data releases and policy decisions that could shake crypto prices. Key U.S. economic updates, including jobs data, trade numbers, and manufacturing reports, will land in the first week of the month, leading up to the September 16-17 Federal Reserve meeting.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller is pushing for a 25bps interest rate cut, warning that the central bank “shouldn’t wait” for things to get worse before easing.

This is good as a rate cut could give Bitcoin and crypto markets a potential boost. The CME FedWatch Tool now shows a 90% probability of a rate cut.

For now, sentiment is shaky, history is against the bulls, and traders are bracing for volatility. Red September is here – we’ll keep you updated on Bitcoin’s next move.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/bitcoin-price-prediction-for-red-september-2025/